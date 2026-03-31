Washington Commanders 3 round mock draft gives Dan Quinn the perfect cornerstone

Dan Quinn's debut season with the Washington Commanders couldn't have gone better as he led the team to the NFC Championship Game after the franchise dealt with decades of incompetence. If Quinn's first season was a dream, year 2 was a nightmare as Jayden Daniels dealt with injuries, and the veterans that helped the quick turnaround regressed.

This offseason, the Commanders have to find the pieces to try and rebound and capitalize with Jayden Daniels still on a rookie contract. The issue is without a second round pick in this draft, the Washington Commanders will be under a ton of pressure to nail their two picks in the top 100, otherwise the team will be set back once again.

Dan Quinn lands his perfect pass rusher in 3 round mock draft

7. Washington Commanders: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

Dan Quinn is going to be under a ton of pressure heading into 2026 after a miserable 2025 season, along with the fact he drastically changed his staff. Most important for Quinn will be having a solid season on defense otherwise the Commanders may move toward an offensive minded head coach. David Bailey just posted a monster 14.5 sack season at Texas Tech, and he'd give this team a massive boost off the edge opposite major free agent signing Odafe Oweh.

71. Washington Commanders: Malachi Fields - Wide Receiver - Notre Dame

The Commanders are going to need to best set Jayden Daniels up for success, and giving him more weapons should be a priority. At 6-foot-4, Malachi Fields could bring size to the outside that this offense doesn't have with any other receiver. Fields could develop into a trusted weapon for Jayden Daniels, especially in the redzone while taking some of the pressure off Terry McLaurin as he continues to age.