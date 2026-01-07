Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. to enter transfer portal shortly after re-signing

A husky was silently barking in Washington. Amid a parade of players entering the transfer portal, Demond Williams Jr. has joined the crew.

Washington QB Demond Williams is entering the transfer portal, per a source. He’ll have a do-not-contact tag on his entry. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2026

ESPN’s Pete Thamel announced Williams will enter with a “do-not-contact tag,” which doesn't allow him to be approached.

This has become an intriguing common strategy for players seeking new homes. Williams will join a long list of quarterbacks who have already entered the transfer portal, including Sam Leavitt, Brendan Sorsby, and Drew Mestemaker, who are among the top talents.

As a sophomore, Williams threw for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns with a 75.7 QBR. The Chandler, Arizona native led the Huskies to a 9-4 record, finishing in the middle of the Big Ten.

Williams made his first career start in the back end of the 2024 season against Oregon. As a true freshman, Williams emerged as the Huskies’ best quarterback and took the reins into the 2025 season.

Standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 190 pounds, Williams doesn't present the biggest frame but poses a major threat with his legs. Through his two seasons, he has combined for nearly 800 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

The former four-star recruit held numerous offers, including those from Arizona, Ole Miss, Oregon, Auburn and UCLA. He previously committed to Ole Miss before flipping to Arizona, where he then followed Jedd Fisch to Washington. A possible reunion in the SEC is possible.

Undoubtedly, Williams becomes one of the best players available. In a shocking turn of events, Williams signed a deal to return to Washington just last week. Now, he is on his way out the door.

“I truly enjoyed my time over the past two years and am grateful for all the memories and experiences,” Williams on social media. “I have to do what is best for me and my future.”

Williams will have two more years of eligibility.