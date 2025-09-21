Watch: Luther Burden III scores 1st career touchdown on perfect flea flicker

This offseason brought a ton of changes to the Chicago Bears after a miserable first season with Caleb Williams at quarterback. The Bears went out and hired Ben Johnson as their Head Coach after he became one of the best play callers in the NFL for the Detroit Lions. Looking to maximize Caleb Williams' talents, the Bears loaded up on the offensive line and drafted an exciting young playmaker in Luther Burden III out of Missouri.

As the Bears fell to 0-2 to start the season, things started to look bleak for the Chicago Bears as nothing was going right. The offensive guru Ben Johnson hadn't tapped into Caleb Williams potential making fans question the former 1st overall pick. The shiny new weapon Luther Burden III hadn't made much of an impact with just 2 catches for 3 yards.

Luther Burden III scores first touchdown on beautiful trick play

On Sunday Afternoon, Ben Johnson is deep in his bag of tricks pulling out some beautiful plays to get the Bears offense going. Leading 7-3, Ben Johnson called a flea flicker, and no one was able to catch up to Luther Burden III who high stepped his way into the endzone for a 65 yard touchdown on a bomb from Caleb Williams.

BEARS FLEA FLICKER TD



DALvsCHI on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/tMeMMgsWEy — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2025

While Luther Burden III had a down season in his final year at Missouri, it was never a question that he would an impactful wide receiver at the NFL level. If Ben Johnson can unlock Luther Burden III's speed, the Bears offense could make a total 180 as the pieces are there. DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are already a dangerous duo and once rookies Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland get rolling, opposing defense aren't going to be able to slow all of these weapons.

