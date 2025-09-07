Watch ULM punter channel his inner JBL on tackle vs Alabama

In Football there's no greater shame for a player than getting tackled by a kicker or a punter, as they shouldn't ever stand a chance of making the play in the open field. The only thing more embarrassing than getting taken down by the punter is getting taken out of your shoes by a punter, as you'll become a viral moment on social media, and you'll never live it down in film with your teammates.

The ULM Warhawks were forced to punt the ball back to Alabama trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, which is never a great sign. When punter Makenzie Ryan punted the ball, there was no one near Alabama returner Cole Adams, who instantly went on a massive return. The moment that should've been a highlight for Cole Adams became a nightmare as Makenzie Ryan brought him down with a clothesline tackle that should get him calls from the WWE.

ULM PUNTER CLOTHESLINES THE ALABAMA RETURNER pic.twitter.com/xSFStnBkIX — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 7, 2025

As soon as Makenzie Ryan unloaded the hit of a lifetime on Cole Adams, everyone ran to social media with their reactions as it was a textbook clothesline. The overwhelming comparison was to former WWE superstar JBL's "clothesline from hell".

For the ULM Warhawks, you aren't going to leave this game with a ton of highlights or memorable moments, but for punter Makenzie Ryan, you have the highlight of a career and instantly became a viral sensation. The hit by Ryan was so great that almost everyone instantly forgot that his punt was almost returned for a touchdown as he sent Cole Adams into another planet.

If this game truly gets out of hand as Alabama leads 21-0 early, the ULM coaching staff may want to try Ryan at linebacker or safety as he delivered one of the hardest hits we will see this season.

