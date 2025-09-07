Saturday Blitz
Watch ULM punter channel his inner JBL on tackle vs Alabama

ByNicholas Rome|
ULM Warhawks' Max Larson (99) and Makenzie Ryan (47) celebrate winning the game against the Jackson State Tigers in Monroe, La., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.
ULM Warhawks' Max Larson (99) and Makenzie Ryan (47) celebrate winning the game against the Jackson State Tigers in Monroe, La., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

In Football there's no greater shame for a player than getting tackled by a kicker or a punter, as they shouldn't ever stand a chance of making the play in the open field. The only thing more embarrassing than getting taken down by the punter is getting taken out of your shoes by a punter, as you'll become a viral moment on social media, and you'll never live it down in film with your teammates.

The ULM Warhawks were forced to punt the ball back to Alabama trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, which is never a great sign. When punter Makenzie Ryan punted the ball, there was no one near Alabama returner Cole Adams, who instantly went on a massive return. The moment that should've been a highlight for Cole Adams became a nightmare as Makenzie Ryan brought him down with a clothesline tackle that should get him calls from the WWE.

As soon as Makenzie Ryan unloaded the hit of a lifetime on Cole Adams, everyone ran to social media with their reactions as it was a textbook clothesline. The overwhelming comparison was to former WWE superstar JBL's "clothesline from hell".

For the ULM Warhawks, you aren't going to leave this game with a ton of highlights or memorable moments, but for punter Makenzie Ryan, you have the highlight of a career and instantly became a viral sensation. The hit by Ryan was so great that almost everyone instantly forgot that his punt was almost returned for a touchdown as he sent Cole Adams into another planet.

If this game truly gets out of hand as Alabama leads 21-0 early, the ULM coaching staff may want to try Ryan at linebacker or safety as he delivered one of the hardest hits we will see this season.

