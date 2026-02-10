Way-too-early 2026 hot seat rankings reveal the coaches under the most pressure

The 2025-26 college football season is in the past now, as every fan starts to count down the days until next season. While plenty of teams are looking at what they did this offseason and are dreaming of winning the National Championship, the 2026 season could be much darker for plenty of programs.

This season gave us one of the wildest coaching carousels that we've seen in a long time, with big-name head coaches around the Country getting fired. Heading into the 2026 season, there are several big-name head coaches who could be the next Brian Kelly or James Franklin who gets fired before the end of October.

Way-too-early 2026 CFB hot seat rankings

10. Bill O'Brien - Boston College

The second season of the Bill O'Brien era wasn't any better than his first season, as the Eagles once again finished 2-10. The expectation isn't for Bill O'Brien to build a contender in the ACC, but he does need to post better results. This season needs to be a step forward, otherwise the team may look to move on.

9. Shane Beamer - South Carolina

2024 looked like the season that Shane Beamer put it all together, yet the 2025 season was a terrible flop with the Gamecocks finishing 4-8. After the 2024 season, Shane Beamer signed a massive contract, which does give him some level of job security. South Carolina needed to become more consistent under Beamer, but if this season is another mess, he could be on his way out.

8. Dave Doeren - NC State

Dave Doeren is heading into his 14th season at NC State, yet he still hasn't made it to an ACC Championship. The 2025 season was a step forward from the 6-7 year in 2024, but this team lost so much talent to the Transfer Portal that it's hard to see this team doing anything but regressing. Eventually, NC State is going to opt for better results, but Doeren has survived much tougher stretches.

7. Bill Belichick - North Carolina

Bill Belichick’s arrival in Chapel Hill will be remembered more for the off-field stories rather than any results. This roster has once again flipped with a massive recruiting class coming in, along with a talented transfer class. The second season has to be better in the field with less off-field noise, otherwise North Carolina may cut their losses.

6. Scotty Walden - UTEP

The Scotty Walden era in El Paso hasn't been very similar to the end of the Dana Dimel tenure, as the Miners have flopped. Walden has a 5-19 record at UTEP, and the expectation has to be much higher than where this program has been. This offseason, Walden has donated $80,000 of his salary to the team's effort to build a better roster, but it may not be enough to make an impact.

5. Derek Mason - Middle Tennessee

Derek Mason's tenure at Middle Tennessee hasn't started much better than his time at Vanderbilt. Over the last two seasons, Derek Mason has posted identical 3-9 records with a 2-6 record in Conference USA play. The Blue Raiders are going to need to take a step in the right direction, otherwise another dismal season could lead to a change.

4. Luke Fickell - Wisconsin

Luke Fickell looked like he was on the verge of being fired, but the Badgers backed their head coach. Wisconsin is hoping that Fickell’s group can finally show some signs of improvement otherwise it’ll be time to move on. Fickell will need better luck with injuries at quarterback as it’s derailed his past two seasons.

3. Mike Locksley - Maryland

Mike Locksley is heading into his 8th season at Maryland, and he still hasn't posted a winning season in league play. After back-to-back 4-8 seasons, Mike Locksley needs his younger team to take the next step and show they're heading in the right direction. The Terrapins have some exciting young pieces coming in, but if this team doesn't start hot, he may not get to see their development through.

2. Dave Aranda - Baylor

The Baylor Bears came into the season with hopes of competing for a Big 12 Championship, and instead, the season was a massive flop. Aranda's defense struggled mightily, and this team won't have Sawyer Robertson to keep them in games. The defense is going to need to grow leaps and bounds, as will DJ Lagway otherwise, Aranda may not survive the season.

1. Mike Norvell - Florida State

After a disastrous 2024 season, Mike Norvell really needed to bounce back in 2025, and finishing the season 5-7 certainly didn't help. Norvell survived the season, but he's certainly on the hottest seat in college football. Gus Malzahn's retirement means Mike Norvell will be calling his own offense, meaning all the pressure is on his shoulders.