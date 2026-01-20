Way-Too-Early National Championship odds deliver a brutal reality check for Alabama

On Monday Night, the 2025 college football season comes to an end as either Miami or Indiana will hoist the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy. This season marked a turnaround for these two programs and signaled that we're in a new era of college football where any program can emerge. The new normal should be an uncomfortable feeling for Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Alabama Crimson Tide haven't won a National Championship since the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, and they haven't played for a National Championship since the 2021 season. While it would be easy to say that Kalen DeBoer let the standard slip, this trend dates back to Nick Saban's tenure.

Way too early National Championship odds showcase Alabama's fall

As one college football season closes, everyone's attention turns to what should be an exciting 2026-27 season. FanDuel Sportsbook released their 2026-27 National Championship odds, and the Crimson Tide had the 11th best odds at +2200.

All odds and lines are subject to change

It's easy to see why the oddsmakers may be down on Alabama, as there are some big changes coming this offseason. Ty Simpson is off to the NFL, and either Keelon Russell or Austin Mack will step into the starting role. This team also loses key pieces on the offensive and defensive lines, at linebacker, and star receiver Germie Bernard.

While all the changes easily cause doubt, Alabama always used to get the benefit of the doubt, especially under Nick Saban. Back in the day, Alabama used to replace every NFL Draft pick with a 5-star recruit, and this new era of college football doesn't allow teams to stack the same level of depth.

The easiest way to build a roster now is by dipping into the Transfer Portal and landing elite playmakers. While other schools have been big spenders, Alabama hasn't shown that same level of investment which may prove to be costly.

There's going to be a ton of pressure on Kalen DeBoer in his 3rd season to start competing for National Championships, as Alabama is going through a serious championship drought.