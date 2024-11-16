We've got our first conference championship game matchup officially set
The first conference championship matchup of the 2024 college football season has officially been set, and it will potentially have College Football Playoff implications.
Tulane’s dominance over Navy in a decisive 35-0 victory on Saturday not only solidified their spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship but also helped set the stage for the first confirmed conference title game matchup of the season.
With this win, the Green Wave improved to 9-2 overall and an unbeaten 7-0 in conference play, while Navy’s loss, combined with Army’s undefeated record, confirmed the Black Knights as the other finalist in the AAC Championship.
From the very beginning, Tulane took control and never looked back. Quarterback Darian Mensah led the charge, throwing two touchdown passes and adding another score with his legs. Running back Makhi Hughes was instrumental as well, rushing for 82 yards and two touchdowns.
Tulane’s methodical drives wore down Navy’s defense. Notably, their longest drive consumed over eight minutes, ending with a one-yard plunge by Hughes in the third quarter.
Tulane held Navy to just 100 rushing yards, a significant achievement against a team known for its ground-and-pound offense. Navy quarterback Braxton Woodson struggled, completing only three passes for 13 yards and throwing an interception. Tulane’s Sam Howard capitalized on this with a critical pick, while the defensive front consistently disrupted Navy’s rhythm.
Navy, now 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the AAC, missed key opportunities to generate momentum, and the loss officially put them out of the AAC Championship race and allowed their rival, Army, to also clinch a spot in the conference title game.
Tulane (9-2) will close out the season with Memphis on Thursday, November 28. Army will travel to Notre Dame next weekend before closing out the regular season with UTSA. The Black Knights will also play Navy in the annual Army-Navy matchup on December 14.