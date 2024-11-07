Week 11 will eliminate multiple SEC teams from the College Football Playoff
Week 11 of the college football season is upon us, and with it, the pressure amps up.
The first College Football Playoff rankings were released this past Tuesday and there was a total of eight teams from the Southeaster Conference (SEC) ranked inside the top-25. The SEC also boasts four teams in the Top-11 and six teams in the Top-15.
However, as we look ahead to the slate of games this weekend, there's a chance that multiple SEC teams are eliminated from playoff contention with a loss on Saturday. Is it a guarantee that a 9-3 team from the SEC gets left out of the playoff? Absolutely not.
Right now, though, it would seem like an elimination with as many teams from other conferences that are currently with one-loss or less, and with the magnitude of teams in the SEC that could finish with two losses in the regular season.
Here's a look at the SEC schedule for Week 11:
- Florida at (5) Texas
- (3) Georgia at (16) Ole Miss
- South Carolina at Vanderbilt
- Mississippi State at (7) Tennessee
- (11) Alabama at (15) LSU
- Oklahoma at (24) Missouri
Barring any massive upsets, there are two games this weekend that could serve as elimination games for the College Football Playoff, and one that definitely will.
First, there's Georgia at Ole Miss. With only one loss, the Bulldogs will not be eliminated from the playoffs if they were to lose. However, Ole Miss has been hanging by a thread for the last few weeks and this is the Rebels' last chance to make a statement. With just two losses, Ole Miss isn't out of it, but a home loss to Georgia and moving to three losses would be enough to cross Lane Kiffin's club off your list.
The other big one? Alabama at LSU.
It's not to say that the loser of this game couldn't somehow sneak back into the top-12 when things are all said and done, but three losses will be hard for the committee to overlook and it's a guarantee that the loser will finish no better than 9-3 on the season. In addition, it will be nearly impossible — barring some crazy tiebreaker scenario — for the loser of this game to get to Atlanta and play for the SEC Championship, meaning that they'll likely be well behind other teams in the conference for valuable at-large berths.
There are no guarantees in the world of college football, but something tells us that we'll see multiple SEC teams eliminated from the playoffs this weekend, and we'll be watching those Georgia-Ole Miss and Alabama-LSU games very closely.