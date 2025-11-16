What another fun and incredible day of College Football. It was one of those fun days that College Football fans greatly enjoy. We had a great comeback and some near-upsets, and a massive upset of the top 10 team. We still have 3 undefeated teams left in Ohio State, Indiana, and Texas A&M, but with the chaos each weekend that could change in a moment.

Biggest comeback win of the year: Texas A&M 31-South Carolina 30

South Carolina destroyed Texas A&M in the 1st half when they led 30-3. Then Texas A&M exploded in the second half and outscored South Carolina 28-0 to pull off the stunning comeback win. A great win by head coach Mike Elko’s team.

MARCEL REED, HAVE YOURSELF A DAY 😤



The Aggies QB has the first 400-yard passing game for Texas A&M since Kellen Mond in 2018 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WI6UpKhXXL — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 15, 2025

Looks like they locked up the playoff spot award: Notre Dame

Notre Dame went to Pittsburgh and thoroughly dominated a Pittsburgh team that had won 5 straight games. Notre Dame's 37-15 win was impressive and should lock up a playoff spot for them. Notre Dame only has Syracuse and Stanford left and will be heavily favored in both games.

Biggest upset of the day award: Oklahoma 23-Alabama 21

Oklahoma went to Alabama and knocked off Alabama. An impressive performance by them to keep their playoff hopes alive. Alabama had its 8-game winning streak snapped by Oklahoma, can still make the SEC Championship game, but this loss was a huge blow to them.

The I survived against a bad team award: Georgia Tech 36-Boston College-34

1-9 Boston College gave Georgia Tech everything they could handle, but Georgia Tech came back to outscore them 19-6 in the 4th quarter to get the win. Georgia Tech is now 9-1 and is 1 more ACC win away from playing for the ACC Championship.

Congrats on the 1st head coach win: Terry Smith, Penn State, Interim Head Coach

Filling in for the fired Head Coach James Franklin, Terry Smith and the Nittany Lions defeated Michigan State 28-10. Congrats to Terry Smith and Penn State for breaking a 6-game losing streak and him winning his 1st game as a head coach.

Next coach who could be fired: Jonathan Smith, Michigan State, Head Coach

Michigan State fell to 3-7 after the loss to Penn State. Jonathan Smith is now 8-14 as head coach of the Spartans. The other concern is the lack of focus and identity for this team. He might not survive at the end of the season.

Still, the class of the SEC team award: Georgia

Georgia dominated Texas in a big SEC matchup. Georgia’s only loss is to Alabama. Since that game, they have won every game and have recently looked impressive. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton also continues to impress.

I wish I were your head coach award: Florida and Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin is currently Ole Miss’s head coach, but Florida and LSU both could be interested in Lane Kiffin as their next head coach. There has been some buzz around Lane Kiffin possibly heading to Florida at some point. Florida fans even wore shirts that said, “Lane, Please Come to Florida”. No official word on whether he will sign an extension, but the buzz around him going somewhere else will continue until he says otherwise.