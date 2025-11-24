Not the craziest of weekends of College Football, as there was only one major upset over the weekend. Chalk took care of business this weekend, but next weekend we are set up for a good weekend with plenty of games to look forward to.

Biggest upset of the week award: Pittsburgh 42-Georgia Tech 28

Georgia Tech has had a good year, but it fell to Pittsburgh in a major upset. This hurts their chances of winning the ACC, as they now need help to make the ACC Championship game. For Pittsburgh, they keep their slight chance at winning the ACC alive.

Best win of the weekend award: Oregon 42-USC 27

Oregon had its best win of the season by taking care of business against an improved USC team. Oregon has now lost only to Indiana, the number two-ranked team in the college football playoff. Oregon now looks like a lock to make the playoffs after winning this game. If they lose to Washington next week, I still think they have a good chance to make the college football playoffs.

I keep my College Football Playoff Hopes Alive Awards:

Miami 34-Virginia Tech 17- Miami needs help to make the ACC Championship game, but they did get a win against a depleted Virginia Tech team.

Texas 52-Arkansas 37- If Texas beats Texas A&M next week, they will be 9-3 and might have an outside chance at making the college football playoff.

Vanderbilt 45-Kentucky 17- Vanderbilt improved to 9-2 and faces Tennessee next week with a chance to make the college football playoffs.

BYU 26-Cincinnati 17- BYU will be in the Big 12 Championship Game if they beat UCF next week. If they win the Big 12, they will be in the College Football Playoff. If they lose, they could be in as an at-large bid.

Utah 51-Kansas State 47- Utah survived giving up 472 yards rushing to Kansas State and came back down late to get the win. Utah has a chance to make the college football playoffs. They just need a lot of help.

Michigan 45-Maryland 20- If Michigan beats number 1-ranked Ohio State, they will have a solid argument to make the College Football Playoff. If Michigan beats Ohio State, it would be one of the best wins of the season.

Lane Kiffin Watch:

On Friday, it was reported that Lane Kiffin will have a decision after they play rival Mississippi State on his future. We should find out next week if he goes to another school or stays at Ole Miss.

Looking ahead to next weekend:

Georgia at Georgia Tech- Should be a fun game between bitter rivals. Georgia will look to continue to pad its resume for the college football playoffs. Georgia Tech needs help to make the ACC Championship game.

Texas A&M at Texas- Like I mentioned above, if Texas wins, they can make the college football playoff with some help. If Texas A&M loses its chances of making the SEC will take a major hit.

Miami at Pittsburgh- If Miami has any chance to make the college football playoff, they will need to win this game. Pittsburgh is trying to spoil it for them.

Ohio State at Michigan- Ohio State has not beaten arch-rival Michigan since 2019. Ohio State has a playoff spot locked up, but they love to beat their rivals. Also, if they lose this game, they are out of the Big Ten Championship game.