Week 2’s overlooked College Football matchups start with the Border Showdown’s return

College Football fans experience a bit of a letdown when you go from Week 1 of the season to Week 2 as the games aren't quite as good. In the opening weekend, there were massive clashes that felt like College Football Playoff games while Week 2 only has one game between Top 25 teams in Michigan Vs Oklahoma.

While the second weekend of the year is less exciting on the surface, this is College Football and when you least expect it, the drama ensues. This weekend, there are 4 games that won't get a ton of attention but, should be exciting matchups that mean a ton on both sides.

Vanderbilt Vs Virginia Tech

One of the best games of the weekend takes place as Diego Pavia and the Commodores face off against Kyron Drones and the Hokies. Last season, Vanderbilt proved they're no longer a doormat and can beat any team in the Country while the Hokies just played a strong game against South Carolina. Pavia is one of the most exciting players in the Country while Drones has the ability to be one of the most explosive playmakers in the Country but, has struggled. This game is massive for both teams and their goals this season.

Kansas Vs Mizzou

While it's not a massive Top 25 clash, this weekend's returns The Border Showdown after 14 years without a matchup between Kansas and Missouri. As the rivalry is renewed both sides have a chance to be a dark horse contender in their conference and in the playoff and are off to a great start to their season. This matchup is led by their exciting quarterbacks as Beau Pribula had an incredible first game for Mizzou while Jalon Daniels already has 7 touchdowns on the year. With the hatred between these two teams, expect a close game and tons of chippiness on each side.

The next game comes with a lot of history. @StorageMart Border Showdown pic.twitter.com/QhyiLkE3rB — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 30, 2025

Virginia Vs NC State

Two under the radar ACC teams face off on Saturday as Virginia and NC State play their first conference game. Journeyman transfer Chad Morris had a great showing for Virginia against Coastal Carolina and looks like the stability the team has been looking for at quarterback. NC State has one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in CJ Bailey along with two star weapons in Justin Joly and Wesley Grimes. This game could be a back and forth high scoring affair and the winner may become a dark horse in the ACC.

NC State QB CJ Bailey has the juice…



6’7, 220lb QB with some serious mobility and arm talent.



Not eligible until 2027, but has the tools to be the best in a STACKED class. Worth noting he was Jeremiah Smith’s high school QB as well 👀 pic.twitter.com/RFSYXz0hr4 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 4, 2025

Michigan State Vs Boston College

The Michigan State Spartans are looking to get back on track after a few down seasons and after a 1-0 start, this game is a big test. Bill O'Brien and Boston College stand in the way with exciting quarterback Dylan Lonergan under center after he threw for 4 touchdowns last season. The Spartans have an exciting quarterback themselves in Aidan Chiles who's off to a 1-0 start but, may need to start pushing the ball down the field to his weapons more. This game will tell us a ton about both teams and could go a long way in Bowl Eligibility for both teams.

More College Football News: