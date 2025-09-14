Week 3 was not kind to the kickers in the SEC

This weekend was an absolute nightmare for the kickers in the SEC, the kind of stretch that reminds you just how brutal the spotlight can be at college football’s most unforgiving position. From missed game winners that cost a team a massive win to kicks that derailed a team's chances to win a game, special teams mishaps piled up across the league and left fanbases groaning. In a sport where one play often decides legacies, the margin for error is razor thin — and for kickers around the SEC, Week 3 was a harsh reminder of just how quickly fortunes can change.

The Tennessee Volunteers had a chance to end their terrible losing streak against Georgia as they drove down the field to set up a potential walk off field goal that would've sent Neyland into pandemonium. Instead, Max Gilbert missed far right which sent the game to overtime allowing Georgia to win the game.

The most brutal part about Max Gilbert missing the 43 yard field goal for the win is the fact that he stepped up in overtime and drilled a 42 yard field goal to give Tennessee's defense a chance to win the game.

The Arkansas Razorbacks had a chance to pick up a Top 25 win as they faced an Ole Miss team that was without their starting quarterback Austin Simmons. Instead, the Razorbacks lost a shootout falling 41-35 to the Rebels. The bad part is the fact that Arkansas kicker Scott Starzyk missed two field goals which would've made this game much different.

The Texas A&M Aggies almost fell victim to regretting a missed field goal as their kicker, Randy Bond, missed a 52-yard field goal wide left. The points could've been crucial late in the game when Notre Dame scored, but their botched extra point allowed Marcel Reed to win the game on a 4th and goal touchdown.

The brutal part of it all is that, regardless of how many kicks a kicker makes, it's only remembered when a team ends up losing or truly needing the points. Hopefully, next weekend will prove to be much kinder to the kickers, as Week 3 was a rollercoaster for the most scrutinized position.

