Week 8 predictions for the Notre Dame versus Georgia Tech matchup
No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will travel to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Fighting Irish are 5-1 this season. They could’ve been undefeated but suffered a surprising loss to unranked Northern Illinois Huskies.
Notre Dame leads the series 30-6. Their last matchup was in 2021, and Notre Dame won 55-0.
The Yellow Jackets are better than the 2021 team. Head coach Brent Key will have them ready to go. This is Key’s second full season as the coach, and under his leadership, the Yellow Jackets offense and players have thrived.
Seven different Yellow Jackets earned all-ACC recognition in 2023. Georgia Tech finished 5-3 overall in ACC play in 2023.
Notre Dame is the favorite to win this game. Quarterback Riley Leonard is starting to look much better on offense, and Notre Dame’s defense is staying strong as usual.
However, they must be disciplined because of Georgia Tech’s running game. Tackle, tackle, and tackle their running backs. We can’t stress this enough. The Fighting Irish have an elite defense. Set the tone.
In the last two games, the Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes has been on a mission against Duke and UNC.
Haynes rushed for 128 yards on 19 carries against the Blue Devils in a 24-14 victory in Week 6. He ran for 170 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns last Saturday on the road against the Tar Heels in a 41-34 win. His longest run was 68 yards.
The Yellow Jackets have been a major surprise this season. They are 5-2 and 4-2-1 against the spread.
Despite the early success, the Yellow Jackets will have a challenging task. They will play against the best defense they have faced this season.
Fighting Irish running Jeremiah Love has only had one game where he rushed over 100 yards, and that was against Purdue. Notre Dame needs to get the ball to Jeremiah more often. He needs to rush for more than 100 yards against the Yellow Jackets.
Prediction: Notre Dame Fighting Irish 33-20 over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets