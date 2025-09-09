West Virginia Mountaineers fans will love who just got a scholarship offer

On Monday, every college football fan felt old on Sunday when a young football player by the name of Noel Devine Jr reported he picked up his first scholarship offer, which came from the Miami Hurricanes. Fans instantly realized that Noel Devine Jr was the son of Noel Devine, the former West Virginia Mountaineers star.

When West Virgina fans saw that Noel Devine's son was at the age of becoming a college football recruit, the fanbase instantly wondered why they hadn't jumped in the race yet, especially with Rich Rodriguez back in Morgantown.

It didn't take long for the Mountaineers to fix the mistake as on Monday, Noel Devine Jr shared the news that he picked up his second scholarship offer.

blessed to receive my 2nd division 1 offer from west virginia university #AGTG pic.twitter.com/UNrJs1Kxlr — Noel Devine jr (@7Goes_stupid) September 8, 2025

When his son shared the news, Noel Devine got to share the heartwarming news on how special it was for his son to pick up an offer from his alma mater at such a young age.

Surreal moment my son Noel received his 2nd offer. From my alma mater, where I now coach and from the same coach who offered me coming out of high school Coach Rich Rod! Proud is a understatement. First 8th grader coach ever offered! https://t.co/FbujkCwdGG — Noel Devine (@noel_devine7) September 8, 2025

Noel Devine Jr is a member of the 2030 recruiting class, meaning that he's only 13 years old and in 8th grade. Based on the fact that Devine Jr is already receiving Power 4 offers, he's going to be a highly sought-after recruit, but it'll likely never come close to the hype his father had as a recruit.

Coming out of High School, Noel Devine was one of the most sought-after players in the Country, ranked by Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings as the 5th ranked recruit in the Country, the 2nd ranked running back in the class, and the top player out of Florida. Devine's High School highlight tape stacks up against some of the best for any athlete.

Who Has The Best Highlight Tape You’ve Ever Seen??



I’ll Start: Noel Devine pic.twitter.com/5L4xuZLbNg — Jake Lemming (@jakelemming) August 17, 2023

At West Virginia, Noel Devine became one of the best running backs in the Country being named First-Team All Big East once and to the Second-Team once. In 2021, West Virginia inducted Noel Devine into their Sports Hall of Fame.

