What a win would mean for Bill Belichick and North Carolina in Week 1 over TCU

All eyes will be on Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Monday night as new Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick makes his college coaching debut. While North Carolina’s matchup against TCU may not be the premier matchup of Week 1, I would bet it is one of the most watched, if not the most watched, game of the weekend. With it being the only game on Labor Day Monday and featuring the greatest football coach of all time, the spotlight will certainly be bright.

The Tar Heels recently announced that South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez will be their starting quarterback, but outside of that, there is still a ton of uncertainty about how this transfer heavy team will look. If it’s anything like how Belichick ran his team in New England, I would expect the Tar Heels to heavily lean on their defense, winning in the trenches, and running the ball to try and win football games.

That approach will be especially important in the season opener against a TCU team known for its up-tempo and high-scoring offense led by talented quarterback Josh Hoover. A victory won’t come easy for Belichick in his college coaching debut, with the Tar Heels currently 3.5-point underdogs at home. However, a win would make a strong statement, set the Tar Heels up nicely for the season ahead, and leave many wondering just how high this UNC team could climb.

First of all, it would be a solid win over a Power Conference opponent, which is something most teams won’t be able to claim after Week 1. As it stands, TCU looks to be the second-toughest opponent on UNC’s schedule, so it would also significantly raise expectations for the season.

In addition, a win would put the Tar Heels at 1-0, with an easy stretch ahead featuring matchups against Charlotte, Richmond, and UCF. If North Carolina takes care of business in those games, they could head into Week 6 at 4-0, with two Power Conference wins, and coming off a bye week to prepare for a colossal ACC matchup against Clemson.

Now, Coach Belichick would be the first to say that looking ahead is the worst thing a team can do, but just imagine the hype and media frenzy that would surround that game if things play out that way and an undefeated UNC team is welcoming in a highly ranked Clemson squad. Regardless, it all starts in Week 1 where a win against TCU would go a long way for Bill Belichick and Carolina, and I am sure no one is happier for the season to begin than Belichick as the conversation will finally shift to on the field and away from everything off the field.

