What happened to Marvin Harrison Jr.? His fall off shocks everyone

There are very few times where you see a player at the college football level and think that they're a no-doubt draft pick that will go on to be a special player in the NFL. When Marvin Harrison Jr was at Ohio State, it appeared to be a no brainer that he was going to the NFL and instantly become a team's top wide receiver especially with how impactful other Buckeyes have been as of late.

As a rookie, Marvin Harrison Jr had a solid season catching 62 passes for 885 yards and 8 touchdowns but, he didn't look like the game changing star everyone expected him to be. Given that it was only his first season, everyone thought that he may breakout especially as he builds chemistry with Kyler Murray.

The start of Marvin Harrison Jr's second season has been beyond concerning as everyone is stunned with the way he's played. Between drops and appearing to run the wrong route, Harrison only managed 10 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown in the first three games.

On Thursday Night Football, Marvin Harrison Jr is having his worst showing yet as he appeared to quit on a route leading to an interception, ran a go route when Kyler Murray threw the quick out, and then dropped a pass that went right to a Seahawks defender.

The struggles of Marvin Harrison Jr. continue to cost the #Cardinals …pic.twitter.com/tsaeeFapmp — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2025

Marvin Harrison Jr's struggles are truly shocking

As Marvin Harrison's struggles continue to cost the Cardinals, everyone is truly stunned with the way he's appeared to fall off as everyone was expecting him to instantly become a top receiver. After Harrison's drop leading to an interception, fans raced to social media to share their thoughts on his issues.

Marvin Harrison Jr. somehow gets more disappointing by the week



Idk how it keeps getting worse — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) September 26, 2025

The reason Harrison's struggles have been so stunning is the fact that we all expected him to be a superstar after he was far and away the most talented receiver Ohio State has had in a room that's produced star after star.

This Marvin Harrison Jr. stuff is stunning. Was legitimately the best Ohio State wide receiver I had ever seen until Jeremiah Smith. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 26, 2025

Other fans have been far more dramatic in the way that they're expressing the way they feel about Harrison's struggles.

Marvin Harrison Jr is one of the worst wide receivers I’ve ever seen play in the NFL — Douglas J (@djr0613) September 26, 2025

Dude Marvin Harrison Jr is the worst football player I've ever seen — YFK (@YourFriendKyle_) September 26, 2025

Marvin Harrison Jr is broken — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 26, 2025

The good news for Marvin Harrison Jr is that it's still very early in the season and very early in his career as he'll have plenty of time to find a rhythm. Harrison has great resources in his father and in his former wide receivers coach Brian Hartline that can certainly help get him back on track.

