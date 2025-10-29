What the FBS coach musical chairs may look like after 2025

The College Football Coaching Carousel is setting up to be the most hectic cycle since the 2021 offseason. The common denominator is LSU as the Tigers brought in Brian Kelly in a stunning move while firing him this offseason setting up for another fascinating coaching search. As things currently stand, there are 12 open FBS jobs and each weekend that number will only grow.

When you start to make predictions for the Coaching Carousel, many often forget that these candidates would have to leave another program creating a new vacancy. The reality is that while there are already 12 open FBS jobs, every Head Coach that leaves a program creates a new hole which will attract new suitors starting a domino effect.

When that domino effect is kicked into motion this offseason, we'll see the following storylines play out.

The great chase for Lane Kiffin and its effect on the Coaching Carousel

The top target for LSU and Florida is seemingly Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin as he's done an incredible job rebuilding the Rebels. Kiffin taking either of the open jobs in the SEC could be the first domino to fall setting off a chain in College Football as every search will run off of who LSU hires as they're the best job on the market.

If Lane Kiffin leaves Ole Miss, the vacancy in Oxford instantly jumps into the Top 5, especially if the Rebels can hang onto some of Kiffin's players. Mississippi is rich with talent, and the Rebels will go searching for a big name that can keep this program moving forward. If Kiffin leaves, a great name to eye would be Jon Sumrall, who served as the linebackers coach for the Rebels in 2018.

Penn State leads the way in the Big Ten

The Penn State job will have a similar effect to LSU and Florida opening up, as it's the best job that will open up. The Nittany Lions will attract a ton of big names, and given the expectation of the program, they will hire a proven program builder. The two names that have been popular early are Nebraska's Matt Rhule and Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz.

If Missouri loses Eli Drinkwitz, their opening becomes one of the most interesting to watch, as the SEC has plenty of programs looking for a Head Coach before anyone is poached. Missouri would likely compete on the same level as Arkansas for a Head Coach, which would bring the rivalry to a different front.

Nebraska has been turned around under Matt Rhule, and he continues to say that he's happy where he is. If Matt Rhule does end up leaving, the Huskers will need to find a new leader, which will attract some great candidates, as it would certainly be one of the more appealing jobs. James Franklin could be an interesting name to watch for Nebraska as his experience in the Big Ten would allow Nebraska to keep it's positive momentum.

UCLA could cause it's own ripple effect

The UCLA Bruins could choose to retain Tim Skipper, as he's done an impressive job as the interim Head Coach. The biggest name that's been tied to the UCLA job the most is Washington Head Coach Jedd Fisch, while the Bruins could turn to a coordinator. Given that Fisch may also become Florida's top candidate, which means, in one way or another, Washington could open up.

If the Washington Huskies are looking for a Head Coach, they should look in Tuscaloosa to find their next candidate. Ryan Grubb would be interesting to watch as he has experience as Washington's offensive coordinator and stayed in the state for a year to coach on the Seahawks staff. The Huskies should really take a risk hiring Alabama WR Coach JaMarcus Shephard who was on DeBoer's staff and is an excellent recruiter.

Arkansas will want to swing big

The Arkansas Razorbacks are looking for a Head Coach, and where they turn could set off its own domino effect. The name the fanbase will want the most is Rhett Lashlee from SMU, as he played there and served as a graduate assistant there. SMU would then be a very appealing job as they're in a great talent pool in Texas, while they can compete with the best schools in the ACC.

The What If's of the 2025 College Football coaching carousel

All of the programs looking for a Head Coach would be doing themselves a disservice if they didn't at least call Marcus Freeman. We saw LSU hire away Notre Dame's last Head Coach and if there's truly a belief by most coaches that the program gives you an advantage, the Fighting Irish could end up back in the same place it was in 2021.

By the end of the season, it's easy to see a world where Florida State moves on from Mike Norvell especially with the way things have fallen apart this season. While other jobs may be a more appealing option, the Seminoles could lead a more interesting search than any other program. Is the first call to Deion Sanders as the Seminoles could put all their resources around him as the two could elevate each other? The Seminoles could also try to lure former assistant Kenny Dillingham away from his alma mater after the job he's done reviving Arizona State.

The Vanderbilt Commodores have gone from the doormat of the SEC to a serious contender under Clark Lea which will have programs calling to see if he's interested in leaving his alma mater. If for some shocking reason Lea does decide he wants another job, the Commodores will have to make sure they land his Offensive Coordinator Tim Beck.

After losing to Ole Miss, the Oklahoma Sooners fanbase is starting to have a conversation about Brent Venables' future. The Sooners would love to make a run at former Sooners star and Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel, while several other coaches could make a ton of sense.

Dabo Swinney and Clemson look like they're drifting apart and while they can never fire him, what happens if the two decide to part ways. The most interesting names to follow would be Brent Venables or Tony Elliott as they spent a long time on that staff, and could help get them back to competing for National Championships.

What happens if the Wisconsin Badgers keep on losing to the point that the Badgers have to pull the plug on the Luke Fickell era? Former Wisconsin star Jason Eck has done a great job at New Mexico this season and was a proven winner at Idaho which would make him the ideal fit.