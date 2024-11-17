What the new AP Poll will tell us about the College Football Playoff in Week 13
As Week 13 approaches, the latest AP Poll is out, and while it’s not the official College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings, it’s always fun to analyze what it might hint about the playoff picture.
The AP Poll is like a sneak peek into the vibes around each team before the committee makes its call. So, what are we learning from this week’s movers and shakers?
First, here's a look at the entire AP Top-25 heading into Week 13:
Rank
Team
Record
1
Oregon
11-0
2
Ohio State
9-1
3
Texas
9-1
4
Penn State
9-1
5
Indiana
10-0
6
Notre Dame
9-1
7
Alabama
8-2
8
Georgia
8-2
9
Ole Miss
8-2
10
Tennessee
8-2
11
Miami
9-1
12
Boise State
9-1
13
SMU
9-1
14
BYU
9-1
15
Texas A&M
8-2
16
Colorado
8-2
17
Clemson
8-2
18
Army
9-0
19
South Carolina
7-3
20
Tulane
9-2
21
Arizona State
8-2
22
Iowa State
8-2
23
UNLV
8-2
24
Illinois
7-3
25
Washington State
8-2
Teams on the Rise
First up, the Georgia Bulldogs. Jumping from 11th to 8th after a solid win over Tennessee, they’re making it clear they’re not done yet. Georgia is heating up at just the right time, and if things get messy at the top of the rankings, they could be right back in the playoff mix.
Speaking of the SEC, it's clear that the AP thinks there's a pecking order of teams for the at-large bid and it makes sense. Alabama has a win over Georgia and that game itself could be the difference in giving the Crimson Tide a higher seed than the Bulldogs in the playoff.
Notre Dame is also in firm control of its destiny. With a No. 6 ranking in the AP Poll, it seems almost like a foregone conclusion that the Fighting Irish will have an at-large berth as long as they win out. Notre Dame has games against Army and USC remaining.
Falling Back
On the flip side, BYU had a rough week, dropping from 7th to 14th after losing to unranked Kansas. It’s a tough blow for a team that had dreams of a playoff spot, even as a conference champion or an at-large bid. That loss likely puts BYU out of the at-large conversation, but the Cougars still are able to control their own destiny and get to the Big 12 Championship game.
And Tennessee? Their loss to Georgia knocked them down to 10th, but that's still prime position for an at-large College Football Playoff berth.
What It All Means for the CFP
The AP Poll might not be the CFP committee rankings, but it often gives us a good idea of the trends.
Right now, it seems like a foregone conclusion for what the breakdown of College Football Playoff teams is going to be: The five conference champions, three at-large bids each from the SEC and Big Ten apiece, and Notre Dame.
Will anyone step into change that? Only time will tell, but this is where we're at right now.