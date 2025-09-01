Where in the world is Ryan Williams? Alabama's biggest star has vanished as of late

In 2024, when Ryan Williams stepped onto the field for the Alabama Crimson Tide, all anyone could talk about was how impressive he was as a 17-year-old true Freshman. Williams' 177-yard performance against the Georgia Bulldogs made him a household name, but, since that point, it has been all downhill for the player everyone thought was one of the best players in the Country.

On Saturday, Ryan Williams kicked off his Sophomore campaign by catching just 5 passes for 30 yards on 11 targets with 2 drops. Williams did leave the game with a concussion but, when he was on the field for Alabama, he didn't look like one of the best receivers in the Country.

Ryan Williams was targeted 11 times on Saturday against Florida State. He hauled in 5 receptions for 30 yards with 2 drops.



The struggles haven't been a recent thing for Ryan Williams, as he's been quiet for almost a season's worth of games. The last time Williams surpassed the 100-yard mark came 10 games ago against Georgia. The last time Williams caught a touchdown was against Mercer, as he's been kept out of the endzone in Alabama's last 6 Power 4 games.

As Ryan Williams looks to work his way back from a concussion, he could miss time and it'll only make it harder for him to work back to form while making it harder for this offense to get in sync.

For Kalen DeBoer's offense to reach its fullest potential, Alabama needs Ryan Williams to be the player that opposing defenses sell out to stop, but he just hasn't been that level of player. On the opposite side, Germie Bernard has looked like the Crimson Tide's most explosive threat, which only makes it more confusing that Williams has struggled as he's facing far fewer double teams.

It'll be interesting to see what Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb scheme up the next time Williams is on the field as he's their best player with the ball in his hands but, he hasn't made the level of impact that we all expected after that Georgia game.

