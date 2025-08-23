Where is ESPN’s College GameDay to start the season? Not where you'd think

The College Football season has finally arrived as Kansas State and Iowa State will kick off the 2025 season in Dublin, Ireland. This Saturday, College Football fans aren't treated to a massive slate of games but, there are 5 FBS games three of which will include Power 4 programs. As the College Football season gets underway, the College Football fans will likely find themselves searching for College GameDay.

Where is College GameDay for 2025 Week 0?

While College Football is back on Saturday, the fans will have to wait another week to watch College GameDay. The College Football GameDay crew won't be hosting a show this weekend despite making the trip out to Dublin last season for the Florida State Vs Georgia Tech game. There won't be a Week 0 Big Noon kickoff either meaning that College Football fans are just heading straight into the action.

There are several reasons that ESPN's College GameDay likely isn't making the trip starting with the fact that they took the show international to Ireland last season and if it was in a different location we may have gotten a Week 0 show. It also wouldn't feel right if the GameDay crew made the trip for the opening week without Lee Corso. College GameDay will be live from Columbus, Ohio for Lee Corso's final episode ever and waiting until the full team can be together is likely the right move.

For fans looking to get their taste of the excitement of College GameDay, ESPN aired a one hour special on Lee Corso on Friday Night and it'll replay on Saturday Morning at 8:00 AM ET on the ESPN2 channel as well as streaming on ESPN+.

ESPN will honor Lee Corso with a one-hour special, “Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special”, tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. It re-airs on Saturday at 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on ESPN2. The special will be available to stream on-demand on ESPN+ after its initial airing. pic.twitter.com/g6QOUInGYr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2025

The College Football season will officially kick off at 12:00 PM Eastern when Iowa State and Kansas State resume one of the longest running rivalries in the history of the sport.

