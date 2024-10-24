Where legends are born: Week 9 college football battles for the ages
By Justin Perez
All-Time Series: Colorado leads 1-0 Last Meeting: Colorado won 56-14(1972) Location: Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado
The inaugural BIG 12 showdown between Cincinnati and Colorado is just the second time these two schools have met. The visiting Bearcats defeated Arizona State, 24-14, last week. Meanwhile, Colorado passed last season's win total by defeating Arizona, 34-7. Both teams come in with identical 3-1 records in Big 12 play. The winner will get closer to a first place spot in the league standings.
Players To Watch
Xzavier Henderson has been Cincinnati's top target this year. Henderson has been a reliable target, using his size and speed to stretch the field. With over 500 receiving yards and four touchdowns, he has been instrumental in providing the Bearcats' offense with explosive plays and has helped keep Cincinnati competitive in their games. His explosiveness has been evidenced by his 12.9 yards per catch. His chemistry with quarterback Brendan Sorsby has been key to his production.
In 2024, Travis Hunter has continued to dazzle as one of the most versatile and exciting players in college football. Playing both wide receiver and cornerback, Hunter has been pivotal for Colorado on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he's recorded 51 receptions for 604 yards and 6 touchdowns, showcasing his route-running and ability to make tough catches. Defensively, he's added 19 takedowns, 2 interceptions, and three pass breakups, constantly making critical plays in coverage. His ability to perform at a high level in both roles has made him a unique and invaluable asset to the Buffaloes and will be a top pick in next year's NFL Draft.
Jared Bartlett, one of Cincinnati’s key defensive players, has made a name for himself since transferring from West Virginia, with his aggressive play at linebacker. Bartlett has racked up 37 tackles, seven TFLs, and 4.5 sacks. He constantly applies pressure on opposing quarterbacks and stopping the run. His ability to read plays quickly and attack the line of scrimmage has made him one of the leaders on the Bearcats' defense, contributing significantly to their defensive schemes
DJ McKinney, a transfer from Oklahoma State, has been an underrated star on Colorado's defense in 2024. With over 44 tackles, McKinney has been a reliable force in the secondary, often tasked with shutting down some of the top receivers in the Big 12. In addition to his tackling, McKinney has shown good coverage skills despite the secondary struggling at times. He has defended five passes and has recovered a fumble.