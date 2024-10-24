Where legends are born: Week 9 college football battles for the ages
By Justin Perez
All-Time Series: Ohio leads 18-11 Last Meeting: Ohio won 20-10(2023) Location: Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio
A great matchup in the MAC takes place in Athens, as the Ohio Bobcats face the Buffalo Bulls. This game has implications on the future of the MAC standings as both teams come in with 2-1 league record. The winner will inch closer to the top spot in the conference. Four other teams have the same record in MAC play. Both teams are coming off losses. Buffalo lost to Western Michigan, 48-41, and Ohio tasted defeat against Miami of Ohio.
Players To Watch
Buffalo has one of the younger receiving cores in the MAC. However, the group is talented. Redshirt sophomore Victor Snow is the pass catcher that leads the way. After being a backup for the last two years, Snow has blossomed in his first year as a starter. Through seven games, the hometown, New York native has caught 25 passes for 300 yards and two scores. He averages 12 yards per catch and is the Bull's leading receiver by a mile. Last week, Snow caught seven passes for 84 yards and a touchdown.
Here is another of the MAC's better receivers. Coleman Owen is a graduate transfer from Northern Arizona. As a full-time starter for Ohio, Owen has flourished. He leads the Bobcats in receptions with 38. The second-leading pass catcher trails Owen by 20 receptions. The star wideout has racked up 536 receiving yards and three scores. He'll be looked at a lot more in the passing game after only making two catches against Miami-Ohio last Saturday.
Kyle Louis of Pitt was mentioned earlier for being the only Power Four Conference player to have at least 50 tackles, eight TFLs, three sacks, and two picks. Well, Shaun Dolac of the Buffalo Bulls is on that short list if you include defenders from the Group of 5 conferences. He has been a game wrecker and is one of the Bulls' biggest keys for a potential MAC Championship run. Dolac has racked up 98 total tackles. He leads the nation in solo takedowns (50) and the MAC with 12 TFLs. He has three sacks, two interceptions, and two passes defended against.
Speaking of good linebackers, let's talk about Ohio's Blake Leake. The graduate transfer is having a great FBS season after coming in from Bucknell. Through the Bobcats' first seven games, he's proven himself to be one of the biggest bright spots of the defense. Leake leads the Bobcats in tackles (45) and three of those are TFLs. The Virginia prospect gets all over the field.