Where legends are born: Week 9 college football battles for the ages
By Justin Perez
All-Time Series: Tulane leads 2-0 Last Meeting: Tulane won 35-28(2023) Location: DATCU Stadium in Denton, Texas
The American Athletic Conference has a premier matchup on their slate this week as Tulane travels to Denton to play North Texas. Tulane has been a perennial contender in the AAC for the last several years while UNT is a surprise. The Green Wave look the remain as one of three undefeated quads in the AAC while North Texas looks to close the gap for a top spot in the league by improving to 3-1.
Players To Watch
Tulane has a very good passing game. Darian Mensah has thrown for 1,408 yards and 11 touchdowns. Their top three pass catchers average over 10 yards per catch. However, their top running back, Makhi Hughes, might be their most important player on offense. During this year he has been a standout performer. He has rushed for 744 yards and 8 touchdowns across 136 carries, showcasing his consistency as the team's primary rusher. Hughes has surpassed the 100 rushing-yard plateau in four games. He is fifth in Tulane history for 100-yard rushing games (11 in his career). Additionally, he's now 11th in all-time rushing yards for Tulane with 2,122 yards. His impact has been pivotal to Tulane's success, contributing to their strong start in AAC play.
North Texas wideout DT Sheffield has been having a strong 2024 season. So far, the product from Corinth, Mississippi has recorded 42 catches, 565 receiving yards, and 9 touchdowns, averaging 94.2 yards per game. The junior averages 13.5 yards per catch. Sheffield has been a key playmaker for the Mean Green, consistently contributing big plays and helping his team stay competitive throughout the season. His ability to find the end zone frequently has made him one of the top performers on the offense and has developed an excellent chemistry with quarterback Chandler Morris
Tyler Grubbs has been a key asset to the Green Wave's defense. As of now, he has recorded 55 total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, and contributed significantly in coverage with an interception, which he returned for a touchdown against Oklahoma. His performance in that game earned him a spot on the AAC Weekly Honor Roll. The New Orleans kid has been instrumental in his hometown team's defense by adding a sack and a forced fumble, establishing himself as a leader on a unit that always puts pressure on opposing offenses.
North Texas safety Jayden Hill has been a solid contributor this year. As of mid-October, the native of Gahanna, Ohio has tallied 43 total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Additionally, he's been active in pass defense, recording two pass breakups. Hill transferred to North Texas after a standout career at D2 Ohio Dominican, and his experience has made him a valuable asset in the Mean Green's secondary this year.