Where legends are born: Week 9 college football battles for the ages
By Justin Perez
All-Time Series: Oregon leads 2-1 Last Meeting: Oregon won 34-31(1995) Location: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon
The Big Ten has a few big matchups this week. The first takes place in Autzen Stadium, as the No.1 Oregon Ducks host the No.20 Illinois Fighting Illini. These two schools haven't met since 1995. The Ducks shutout Purdue last week, 35-0. Illinois beat Michigan by two scores last Saturday. An Illinois win can get them in a position to share second place with Oregon.
Players To Watch
Illinois wide receiver Pat Bryant has had a strong 2024 season so far, emerging as the top target for the Fighting Illini. Through Illinois' first seven games, Bryant has recorded 31 receptions for 484 yards and 7 touchdowns, averaging 15.6 yards per catch. The native of Jacksonville, Florida has consistently been a reliable red-zone threat and a playmaker, helping Illinois in critical moments, including a game-winning touchdown against Purdue. Bryant’s performance has made him one of the top wide receivers in the Big Ten, enhancing his prospects for the next level.
Dillon Gabriel, hailing from Mililani, Hawai'i, has been one of the standout quarterbacks in the 2024 season for the No.1 Oregon Ducks. After transferring from Oklahoma, Gabriel has quickly solidified his role as a key offensive leader. He has already thrown for 2,080 yards with a remarkable 77% completion rate, contributing 15 touchdowns through the air. He has poise and accuracy, along with a great ability to move around the pocket. In addition to his passing success, Gabriel has showcased his mobility, even though his rushing average stands at 2.8 yards per carry. His dynamic performance continues to boost Oregon’s push for the top spot in college football.
Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott has been a defensive force in the 2024 season. As of mid-October, he has recorded 19 solo tackles, 1 sack, 3 interceptions, and a forced fumble. Scott's standout performance came in a 23-17 win against Kansas, who was ranked 19th at the time. He forced three turnovers, including two interceptions—one returned for a touchdown—and a strip-sack. His game-changing contributions earned him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors and solidified his role as a key playmaker in Illinois' defense.
Matayo Uiagalelei, a sophomore, has emerged as a critical piece of their defense in 2024. The Bellflower, California native, known for his blend of size and athleticism, has been particularly effective at disrupting opposing offenses. Through the season, Uiagalelei has racked up 21 tackles and an impressive 6 sacks, making him one of Oregon's top-edge rushers. His performances have been pivotal in the Ducks' strong defensive outings, earning him Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors in late October 2024.
Beyond his stats, his work ethic and versatility have been praised, especially considering his ability to play both defensive end and tight end when needed. The younger brother of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Matayo continues to build a name for himself in the Pac-12, and his future looks bright.