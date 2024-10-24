Where legends are born: Week 9 college football battles for the ages
By Justin Perez
All-Time Series: Alabama leads 5-2 Last Matchup: Alabama won 38-19(2020) Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium
The upcoming matchup between No. 15 Alabama and No. 21 Missouri promises to be pivotal in the SEC standings. Alabama (5-2) looks to bounce back from a tough loss to Tennessee, and with both teams eyeing the top spots in the conference, this game could significantly shape the SEC Championship race. Missouri (6-1), having won two straight, including their win over Auburn last week, is eager to prove themselves against a perennial powerhouse. A win for either team will boost their rankings and keep their hopes alive for a major postseason push.
Players To Watch
Luther Burden III, the star wide receiver from St. Louis, Missouri, has been a key offensive player for the Missouri Tigers this year. He has racked up 447 receiving yards on 37 receptions and 4 touchdowns. He has great playmaking ability, speed, and elusiveness. Burden’s performance has kept him in the conversation as a top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft, with his ability to change games for the Tigers this season.
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, from Saraland, Alabama, has made a significant impact in the 2024 season. The true freshman has accumulated 649 receiving yards on 31 catches, averaging an impressive 21 yards per reception, along with seven touchdowns. His breakout performance came early in the season when he caught a game-winning 75-yard touchdown pass against Georgia, cementing his status as one of the most exciting young players in college football. Williams' speed and playmaking ability have been crucial to Alabama’s offensive success .
Chris McClellan, a junior defensive tackle for Missouri, has been a strong force on the Tigers' defensive line in 2024. The Owasso, Oklahoma native, transferred from Florida and has quickly made an impact, tallying 27 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. His size and agility, standing at 6'3" and 320 pounds, have helped him excel at disrupting offensive plays. McClellan's ability to pressure quarterbacks and clog running lanes has solidified his role as a key player in the Tigers’ defense.
Deontae Lawson, the Crimson Tide linebacker hailing from Mobile, Alabama, has been a standout leader for Alabama's defense in the 2024 season. Lawson had recorded 41 tackles, including three for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble. Known for his high football IQ, he serves as Alabama’s defensive signal-caller. His dominant performances, including games where he racked up double-digit tackles, such as his 10-tackle, 2-tackle-for-loss effort against Georgia, have made him a pivotal figure in Alabama’s defense. Lawson was also named to prestigious watch lists for awards like the Butkus and Bednarik, recognizing the top linebackers and defensive players in college football.