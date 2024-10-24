Where legends are born: Week 9 college football battles for the ages
By Justin Perez
All-Time Series: Penn State leads 11-9 Last Meeting: Penn State won 16-10(2021) Location: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin
The No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions head into a crucial Big Ten clash against Wisconsin. Penn State is riding high after a close win over USC two weeks ago, and aims to maintain their perfect season. Wisconsin, fresh off a dominant win against Northwestern, will look to leverage their home-field advantage at Camp Randall Stadium. With both teams competing for a spot in the Big Ten Championship, this primetime matchup could significantly impact the conference race and College football Playoff implications. Penn State is 4-0 in league play while the Badgers are 3-1.
Players To Watch
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren has been having an outstanding 2024 season, emerging as a dominant force in the Nittany Lions' offense. Through six games, Warren has recorded 40 receptions for 513 yards and 4 touchdowns, showcasing his versatility and reliability. His performance against USC in October was particularly remarkable, where he set a Big Ten record for a tight end with 17 receptions, accumulating 224 yards. This achievement further solidified his status as one of the best tight ends in the country, surpassing the records of previous Penn State greats like Pat Freiermuth and Mike Gesicki.
Wisconsin running back Tawee Walker has been a standout performer. He has had a series of dominant games, including a career-high 198-yard, 3-touchdown performance in a 42-7 win over Rutgers. Walker, who transferred from Oklahoma, has been pivotal in Wisconsin's recent victories, accumulating eight touchdowns in his last three games. His physical running style and the support of a strong offensive line have made him a key contributor to Wisconsin's offensive success.
Penn State's Abdul Carter has been a key force on defense. Transitioning to a defensive end role, he has accumulated 27 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss, along with 4 sacks and a forced fumble. His standout performance came against Illinois, where he recorded 7 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks, earning him Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors. Carter's versatility and ability to disrupt opposing offenses have made him a crucial component of Penn State's defensive success
Preston Zachman has been making impactful contributions throughout the season. Known for his hard-hitting style and leadership in the secondary, Zachman has tallied 27 tackles and contributed to key defensive plays, helping Wisconsin maintain a solid defensive front in Big Ten competition. His consistency and ability to read plays have been vital in critical moments, supporting Wisconsin's defense in high-stakes matchups. He's also picked off two passes