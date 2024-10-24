Where legends are born: Week 9 college football battles for the ages
By Justin Perez
All-Time Series: LSU leads 36-23-3 Last Meeting: LSU win 42-30(2023) Location: Kyle Field in College Station, Texas
No.8 LSU and No.14 Texas A&M face off in a crucial SEC battle. Both teams are at the top of the SEC and are the only two undefeated teams left in the league. The Aggies took down Mississippi State last week by 10 points while LSU blew out Arkansas, 34-10. The winner will have a firm grip on first place in the SEC.
Players To Watch
In 2024, Kyren Lacy has emerged as a key player for LSU's high-powered offense. Standing 6'2", Lacy's ability to make crucial catches and create separation downfield has been on display throughout the season. With 36 receptions, 512 yards, and 6 touchdowns, he has been a reliable target for Garrett Nussmeier. His biggest games have come in critical moments, helping LSU maintain its offensive edge in competitive SEC matchups. Lacy's mix of size, speed, and playmaking ability has made him a go-to wideout.
Le'Veon Moss has solidified his role as Texas A&M's primary running back during the 2024 season. Known for his combination of speed and power, Moss has rushed for 674 yards and 8 touchdowns, playing a critical role in the Aggies' offense. His consistency in picking up tough yards and finding the end zone has made him a crucial piece in Texas A&M's ground game. Moss’s vision and acceleration in open space have helped the Aggies control the tempo in several of their key victories.
Whit Weeks, LSU’s rising linebacker, has been instrumental to their defense. The young linebacker has shown strong instincts, racking up 69 tackles and proving to be effective in both run-stopping and pass-coverage situations. Weeks has displayed a high football IQ and tenacity, helping LSU secure critical stops against high-powered offenses. His versatility and relentless pursuit have earned him increasing playing time, as he quickly becomes one of the defense's key contributors.
Nic Scourton has been a vital part of Texas A&M's defense, particularly excelling as a linebacker. He's switched positions three times during his career. He's excelled each time. With his physical style of play, Scourton has been a consistent force in both pass-rushing and run-stopping duties. He’s contributed significantly with tackles and pressures on opposing quarterbacks, helping anchor the Aggies' defensive efforts. Scourton’s ability to read plays and his aggressive approach at the line of scrimmage have made him a standout in Texas A&M’s defensive unit. He has racked up 4.5 sacks.