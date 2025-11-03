Which SEC school will win the Jon Sumrall sweepstakes? Ranking the top 3 contenders

The College Football Coaching Carousel is becoming just as interesting if not more interesting than the games in the field. Each weekend we’re seeing big name Head Coaches fired as this weekend brought an end to Hugh Freeze’s time at Auburn. Thus far we’ve seen 9 Power 4 jobs open up which is going to create some intense battles for Head Coaching candidates.

While he may not be the top candidate for every job like Lane Kiffin, Tulane Head Coach Jon Sumrall is drawing attention from most schools. After rebuilding Troy and keeping the momentum going at Tulane, Sumrall is going to get a Power 4 job; the question however is which job he’ll take.

We’ll most likely see the most interest come from the SEC based on Sumrall’s background with 3 top jobs making the most sense.

Ranking the 3 top jobs for Tulane HC Jon Sumrall

The Arkansas Razorbacks have had some bad luck as LSU, Florida, and Auburn all opening this cycle has knocked their job down a level. When Rhett Lashlee received a new contract extension, it likely took the top candidate off the board. If the Razorbacks are going to look anywhere next it should be at Tulane Head Coach Jon Sumrall who has a great track record building programs in 2 SEC states which could help in recruiting. Sumrall has experience building a program from his time at Troy and Arkansas should do whatever it takes to get him to do the same.

The LSU Tigers are the most appealing job available thus far, but where they look after firing Brian Kelly and paying his massive buyout is a question. The Tigers could look down the road to the success Jon Sumrall is having at Tulane and bring him in as he clearly gets Louisiana in a way that Brian Kelly never did. Sumrall has proven himself at two schools now and he could hit another level with all the resources the Tigers have to offer.

After firing Hugh Freeze, the Auburn Tigers have an easy choice to make, but they will certainly have competition. Jon Sumrall has the SEC experience that Auburn would like a coach to have from his time as an assistant at Ole Miss and Kentucky. Jon Sumrall has proven that he can build a winner in the state of Alabama as he led Troy to a 23-4 record in 2 seasons after taking over a team that went 5-7.

More College Football News: