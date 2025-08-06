Whit Weeks mocks LSU's rented 'Fat Tiger’ in Netflix’s Any Given Saturday

There are few names you can utter in College Football that are so exclusive to one fanbase that other fanbases would have no idea what you are talking about. For the LSU Football program, that name may have been born in 2024 and it goes by the name of Omar Bradly.

The LSU Football team long had a tradition of bringing Mike the Tiger inside of Tiger Stadium, which went a long way toward intimidating opponents. The tradition has gone away in recent years due to animal welfare concerns while they need to comply with regulations that allow them to keep a live Tiger on campus.

This led to one of the more bizarre stories as Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry insisted on bringing a Tiger back to the field for the Tigers' massive game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. This led to the Governor finding a dealer from Florida who allowed LSU to rent his Tiger "Omar Bradley" for the game.

The decision was mocked in the lead-up to the game, and when Omar Bradley the Tiger, was underwhelming paired with LSU's poor play on the field, the decision was mocked beyond belief.

On Tuesday, Netflix released a documentary on SEC Football after following ten teams during the 2024 season. If there's a star from the documentary, it's LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, who delivered incredible sound bites every time he appeared on the screen.

In the lead-up to the Alabama game, we were taken to a Walk-On's Bistro with the Weeks family, where Whit Weeks' father, David Weeks, brought up that LSU was being rumored to bring a Tiger back onto the field. Not only did Whit Weeks confirm the rumors to his family but, he delivered the most hilarious description of an animal you may ever hear.

"Not allegedly he is, but it's not Mike it's some big fat Tiger. He's huge we saw a picture of him he's so fat, he's not an in-shape Tiger." Whit Weeks

The scene was incredible as Weeks' mother looked genuinely appalled by her son's brutal honesty when it came to the LSU Football program's rented Tiger. The Tiger didn't have the intended effects but, in the end the animal caught a ton of blame for the Tigers inability to tackle Jalen Milroe.

If anything has come out of Netflix's Any Given Saturday, it's the fact that the Netflix cameras need to follow the Weeks family 24/7 especially as a third Weeks brother arrives on LSU's campus to play for Brian Kelly.

More LSU Tigers News: