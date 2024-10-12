Who is playing college football on Saturday? 2024 Week 7 game schedule
The highly-anticipated Week 7 of the 2024 college football season has officially arrived. As top teams and bitter rivals take the field, make sure you catch as much action as possible.
By Sam Fariss
From No. 2 Ohio State visiting No. 3 Oregon to No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 1 Texas storming into the Cotton Bowl, Saturday is going to be one of the biggest days of college football all season.
With bitter rivalries and massive conference matchups taking place, football fans will want to make sure their seats are comfortable on Oct. 12 because they won't want to get up once the games begin.
Here is every game you can tune into on Saturday from noon ET until well after midnight:
- South Carolina at (7) Alabama – noon – ABC/ESPN+
- (10) Clemson at Wake Forest – noon – ESPN
- (21) Missouri at Massachusets – noon – ESPN2
- Washington at Iowa – noon – FOX
- Wisconsin at Rutgers – Big Ten Network
- Georgia Tech at North Carolina – noon – The CW Network
- Ball State at Kent State – noon – ESPN+
- Toledo at Buffalo – noon – ESPNU
- UAB at Army – noon – CBSSN
- Miami (OH) at Eastern Michigan – 2 p.m. – ESPN+
- (1) Texas vs. (18) Oklahoma – 3:30 p.m. – ABC/ESPN+
- (4) Penn State at USC – 3:30 p.m. – CBS/PAramount+
- Stanford at (11) Notre Dame – 3:30 p.m. –NBC
- California at (22) Pittsburgh – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN
- Purdue at (23) Illinois – 3:30 p.m. – FS1
- Louisville at UVA – 3:30 p.m. – ACC Network
- Cincinnati at UCF – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN2
- San Jose State at Colorado State – 3:30 p.m. – truTV/Max
- San Diego State at Wyoming – 3:30 p.m. – CBSSN
- Old Dominion at Georgia State – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN+
- Akron at Western Michigan – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN+
- Northern Illinois at Bowling Green State – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN+
- Memphis at USF – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN+
- Arizona at (14) BYU – 4 p.m. – FOX
- Ohio at Central Michigan – 4 p.m. – ESPNU
- Mississippi State at (5) Georgia – 4:15 p.m. – SEC Network
- Southern Miss at Louisiana-Monroe – 5 p.m. – ESPN+
- Florida at (8) Tennessee – 7 p.m. – ESPN
- Air Force at New Mexico – 7 p.m. – truTV/Max
- Washington State at Fresno State – 7 p.m. – FS1
- Arkansas State at Texas State – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
- North Texas at FAU – 7 p.m. – ESPN2
- UTSA at Rice – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
- (2) Ohio State at (3) Oregon – 7:30 p.m. – NBC/Peacock
- (9) Ole Miss at (13) LSU – 7:30 p.m. – ABC/ESPN+
- Oregon State at Nevada – 7:30 p.m. – CBSSN
- Appalachian State at Louisiana – 7:30 p.m. – ESPN+
- Vanderbilt at Kentucky – 7:45 p.m. – SEC Network
- (11) Iowa State at West Virginia – 8 p.m. – FOX
- Syracuse at NC State – 8 p.m. – ACC Network
- Marshall at Georgia Southern – 8 p.m. – ESPNU
- Minnesota at UCLA – 9 p.m. – Big Ten Network
- (18) Kansas State at Colorado – 10:15 p.m. – ESPN
- (17) Boise State at Hawai'i – 11 p.m. – CBSSN
With some of the highest-ranked matchups of the year and handful of conferences games that could later determine which teams make the first 12-team College Football Playoffs, this weekend is not just big, it's huge.