Who is playing college football on Saturday? Week 10 game schedule
We've got an important slate of college football games this Saturday as the calendar turns over to November.
As the 2024 college football season enters Week 10, the action is heating up with more high-stakes matchups as teams vie for conference titles and playoff positions.
The headline games this weekend feature No.4 Ohio State traveling to Beaver Stadium to take on No. 3 Penn State, a clash that could have significant College Football Playoff implications. Additionally, No. 5 Miami hosts Duke, and the undefeated No. 21 Army faces Air Force in a rivalry battle. These games kick off an exciting day of college football.
FBS games on Saturday, November 2
Here’s a look at the full lineup of games on Saturday, November 2, 2024:
- (4) Ohio State at (3) Penn State – 12:00 PM ET – FOX
- Duke at (5) Miami – 12:00 PM ET – ABC/ESPN+
- (19) Ole Miss at Arkansas – 12:00 PM ET – ESPN
- Air Force at (21) Army – 12:00 PM ET – CBS/Paramount+
- Minnesota at (24) Illinois – 12:00 PM ET – FS1
- Northwestern at Purdue – 12:00 PM ET – BTN
- Stanford at NC State – 12:00 PM ET – ACC Network
- Virginia Tech at Syracuse – 12:00 PM ET – CW Network
- Buffalo at Akron – 12:00 PM ET – CBSSN
- Toledo at Eastern Michigan – 12:00 PM ET – ESPNU
- Memphis at UTSA – 12:00 PM ET – ESPN 2
- Vanderbilt at Auburn – 12:45 PM ET – SEC Network
- Maine at Oklahoma – 2:30 PM ET – SEC Network+/ESPN+
- Old Dominion at App State – 2:30 PM ET – ESPN+
- Tulsa at UAB – 2:30 PM ET – ESPN+
- (1) Oregon at Michigan – 3:30 PM ET – CBS/Paramount+
- Florida at (2) Georgia – 3:30 PM ET – ABC/ESPN+
- Texas Tech at (11) Iowa State – 3:30 PM ET – ESPN
- (13) Indiana at Michigan State – 3:30 PM ET – Peacock
- (17) Kansas State at Houston – 3:30 PM ET – FOX
- UCLA at Nebraska – 3:30 PM ET – BTN
- North Carolina at Florida State – 3:30 PM ET – ACC Network
- Arizona at UCF – 3:30 PM ET – FS1
- Middle Tennessee at UTEP – 3:30 PM ET – CBSSN
- UL Monroe at Marshall – 3:30 PM ET – ESPN+
- Wyoming at New Mexico – 4:00 PM ET – truTV/Max
- Coastal Carolina at Troy – 4:00 PM ET – ESPN+
- Navy at Rice – 4:00 PM ET – ESPN 2
- Massachusetts at Mississippi State – 4:15 PM ET – SEC Network
- Arizona State at Oklahoma State – 7:00 PM ET – FOX
- Hawai'i at Fresno State – 7:00 PM ET
- (10) Texas A&M at South Carolina – 7:30 PM ET – ABC/ESPN+
- Louisville at (11) Clemson – 7:30 PM ET – ESPN
- Wisconsin at Iowa – 7:30 PM ET – NBC
- USC at Washington – 7:30 PM ET – BTN
- Georgia Southern at South Alabama – 7:30 PM ET – ESPN U
- Kentucky at (7) Tennessee – 7:45 PM ET – SEC Network
- (18) Pittsburgh at (20) SMU – 8:00 PM ET – ACC Network
- TCU at Baylor – 8:00 PM ET – ESPN 2
- Colorado State at Nevada – 8:00 PM ET – CBSSN
Whether you’re tuning in for the early action or staying up for the late-night matchups, Week 10 is packed with can’t-miss college football from start to finish.