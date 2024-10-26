Who is playing college football on Saturday? Week 9 game schedule
As the 2024 college football season enters Week 9, the excitement continues to build with several highly anticipated matchups across the country.
The headline games this weekend start with Nebraska traveling to Columbus to take on the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes, as well as the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish against No. 24 Navy at MetLife Stadium, also kicking off at noon. Both teams have their sights set on a College Football Playoff berth, and this game will go a long way in determining that.
Fans of the Big Ten have even more to look forward to as No. 13 Indiana hosts Washington at noon on BTN, with this one being the ESPN College GameDay game of the week.
Meanwhile, down in Oxford, Mississippi, the No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels will host Oklahoma in a classic SEC vs. Big 12 showdown at noon, with Ole Miss entering as heavy favorites.
As the day progresses, the intensity continues with several high-profile matchups in the primetime slot. At 3:30 PM, the top-ranked Oregon Ducks will host No. 20 Illinois in a key Big Ten game on CBS. Additionally, No. 15 Alabama welcomes No. 21 Missouri at 3:30 PM in Tuscaloosa. Alabama is favored by 17.5 points in this pivotal SEC clash.
For fans looking for the big nightcap, we've got a pivotal matchup in the SEC with Texas A&M playing host to LSU. Both teams are undefeated in conference, meaning that the winner of this one will be in firm control of their own destiny in the SEC heading into November.
FBS games on Saturday, October 26
Here's a look at the full lineup of games on Saturday, October 26, 2024:
- Nebraska at (4) Ohio State – 12:00 PM ET – FOX
- (12) Notre Dame at (24) Navy – 12:00 PM ET – ABC/ESPN+
- Washington at (13) Indiana – 12:00 PM ET – BTN
- Oklahoma at (18) Ole Miss – 12:00 PM ET – ESPN
- Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech – 12:00 PM ET – ACC Network
- North Carolina at Virginia – 12:00 PM ET – CW Network
- Buffalo at Ohio – 12:00 PM ET – CBSSN
- Charlotte at Memphis – 12:00 PM ET – ESPNU
- Tulane at North Texas – 12:00 PM ET – ESPN 2
- Arkansas at Mississippi State – 12:45 PM ET – SEC Network
- Georgia State at App State – 1:00 PM ET – ESPN+
- Central Michigan at Miami (OH) – 2:00 PM ET – ESPN+
- Temple at East Carolina – 2:00 PM ET – ESPN+
- (20) Illinois at (1) Oregon – 3:30 PM ET – CBS/Paramount+
- (11) BYU at UCF – 3:30 PM ET – ESPN
- (21) Missouri at (15) Alabama – 3:30 PM ET – ABC/ESPN+
- Northwestern at Iowa – 3:30 PM ET – BTN
- Maryland at Minnesota – 3:30 PM ET – FS1
- Rice at UConn – 3:30 PM ET – CBSSN
- Wake Forest at Stanford – 3:30 PM ET – ACC Network
- Oklahoma State at Baylor – 3:30 PM ET – ESPN+
- Texas Tech at TCU – 3:30 PM ET – FOX
- Southern Miss at James Madison – 3:30 PM ET – ESPN+
- Eastern Michigan at Akron – 3:30 PM ET – ESPN+
- Northern Illinois at Ball State – 3:30 PM ET – ESPN+
- Bowling Green at Toledo – 3:30 PM ET – ESPN+
- Kent State at Western Michigan – 3:30 PM ET – ESPN+
- Wagner at Massachusetts – 3:30 PM ET – ESPN+
- UTSA at Tulsa – 3:30 PM ET – ESPN+
- Oregon State at California – 4:00 PM ET – ESPN 2
- (5) Texas at (25) Vanderbilt – 4:15 PM ET – SEC Network
- New Mexico at Colorado State – 5:00 PM ET
- UL Monroe at South Alabama– 5:00 PM ET – ESPN+
- Florida State at (6) Miami – 7:00 PM ET – ESPN
- West Virginia at Arizona – 7:00 PM ET – FS1
- Utah at Houston – 7:00 PM ET – ESPN+
- Utah State at Wyoming – 7:00 PM ET – CBSSN
- Troy at Arkansas State – 7:00 PM ET – ESPN+
- (3) Penn State at Wisconsin – 7:30 PM ET – NBC/Peacock
- (8) LSU at (14) Texas A&M – 7:30 PM ET – ABC/ESPN+
- Michigan State at Michigan – 7:30 PM ET – BTN
- Auburn at Kentucky – 7:45 PM ET – SEC Network
- Kansas at (16) Kansas State – 8:00 PM ET – ESPN 2
- (22) SMU at Duke – 8:00 PM ET – ACC Network
- San José State at Fresno State – 8:00 PM ET – truTV/Max
- Cincinnati at Colorado – 10:15 PM ET – ESPN
- Washington State at San Diego State – 10:30 PM ET – CBSSN
- Nevada at Hawai’i – 11:59 PM ET
Whether you’re tuning in for the early action or staying up for the late-night matchups, Week 9 is packed with can’t-miss college football from start to finish.
Saturday Blitz will be providing you complete coverage of all the big news stories and matchups from Week 9, so keep it tuned here.