Who is Ty Montgomery? Meet the Division III star dominating the Senior Bowl

Every season, the Senior Bowl can turn a small school NFL Draft prospect into a popular name for NFL scouts and talent evaluators. Last year it was North Dakota State star Grey Zabel who dominated the event and became a 1st Round Pick helping the Seahawks make the Super Bowl as a rookie. This year, it's John Carroll wide receiver Ty Montgomery who's becoming the star of the Senior Bowl.

Through the first two days of the Senior Bowl, no one has turned more heads than Division III product Ty Montgomery. On both days of practice, Ty Montgomery made the catch of the day mossing top cornerbacks making everyone wonder where this rising star came from.

Ty Montgomery is the breakout star no one saw coming

Coming out of High School, Ty Montgomery was more sought after for his ability on the hardwood as he attended LSU as a walk-on basketball player for one semester in 2109. Montgomery didn't garner any attention for his ability as a football player as he didn't play football in High School.

Montgomery made his way into college football by making highlight tapes of himself playing in a flag football league which allowed him to walk on at Nicholls State. During his time at Nicholls, Montgomery was only able to play one season before he ran out of eligibility at the Division I level catching 12 passes for 171 yards.

In 2024, Montgomery transferred to little known John Carroll University where he emerged as a star for the Blue Streaks. In two seasons, Montgomery racked up 176 catches for 2,599 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Montgomery first impressed at the American Bowl which earned him a late invitation to the Senior Bowl. Now, Montgomery is showing that he can make the best defenders in the Country look the same way he made Division III defenders look, and it's sending him skyrocketing up NFL Draft boards.