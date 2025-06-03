Who should be nervous as experts hint at Florida Gators major recruiting win?

As College Football fans count down the days until the College Football season kicks off, the programs themselves are focused on the recruiting trail. Each weekend, the Nation's top recruits will start traveling the Country visiting their top schools as they close in on announcing their commitment. Starting June 24th, recruiting goes into a Dead Period meaning that Coaches will look to get any recruit planning to commit before their Senior season on campus before the Dead Period kicks in.

This past weekend, the Florida Gators had a massive weekend hosting recruits for official visits. Billy Napier and his staff left the weekend with a ton of momentum looking to add to the Nation's 55th ranked recruiting class. On Tuesday Afternoon, On3's Hayes Fawcett hinted at the Gators landing another massive recruit but, didn't reveal who the player is.

While it hasn't been announced who Florida landed or is going to land yet, several fanbases will instantly feel worried until the decision is revealed. Based on the latest intel, Florida could've landed any of the following players.

If Billy Napier and his staff pulled off a massive flip, the fanbase with the most reason to be worried would be the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This weekend, the Gators hosted CJ Bronaugh a Florida Native who committed to Nebraska in November. As the Gators have turned up the heat for one of the fastest players in the Country, insiders believe it's more of a question of when rather than if.

After this weekend, elite defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy told On3's Steve Wiltfong that the Gators now lead in his recruitment. The news will be worrysome to Texas and the school McCoy once was committed to LSU as the three schools make up McCoy's Final 3. Both Texas and LSU were expecting to get McCoy to campus for an official visit but, if he commits to Florida that could change the situation.

If Billy Napier and his staff made a truly massive addition, it could end up being elite safety recruit Kaiden Hall. Coming into the weekend, this recruitment was seemingly a battle with Alabama but, after hosting the In-State Star, the Gators were predicted to land the 4-star recruit. If Florida landed Hall that's bad news for the Crimson Tide as Hall was expected to return to Alabama next week.

Among the other players Florida hosted this weekend, several could end up committing to the Gators as well. In-State star CJ Hester was on campus this weekend and has been a player the Gators look to add as soon as possible. Defensive Lineman Vodney Cleveland has a commitment date set in 2 weeks which would make it a surprise if he committed this soon. Heze Kent is one of the top Tight Ends in the class and after his visit to Gainesville is another name to watch.

More Florida News: