Colorado football may have already won the 'Most Tone-Deaf Post' award of the year
By Sam Fariss
The Colorado Buffaloes are traveling to Orlando, FL to take on the UCF Knights in a Big 12 matchup this weekend. The game was momentarily up in the air as Category 4 Hurricane Helene barreled through the city and more of the Southeastern United States.
While Orlando was directly hit by the storm and the devastation was felt across the city, the game is still scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon.
Exactly 24 hours ahead of the game, the Colorado football social media team shared a post that featured Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, posing with a shark fin on his head and wading through waters.
Immediately, uproar from football fans across the country started exploding on social media as people reacted to the thoughtlessness of Colorado's post.
I mean really, just hours after a city was torn apart by a hurricane, the social media team thought it was a good idea to use an image of a player wading through at least two feet of water?!
The post has since been deleted by Colorado football but the backlash is still echoing across platforms. Even College Football Report (@CFBRep) had to share its disbelief in the Buffs' misstep:
After taking down the initial post, the Colorado football account shared images of head coach Deion Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter with the caption, "Sunshine State," showing no evidence of the storm or any regret of their original post.
Colorado continues to shoot itself in the foot when it comes to becoming loved, or even just liked, by the college football community as a whole. The ton-deaf post was simply the latest misstep by the Buffaloes...