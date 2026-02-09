Will Campbell's Super Bowl woes became Exhibit A on "sub-ideal" tackle prospects

The 2025-26 NFL season came to a close on Super Bowl Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks outclassed the New England Patriots. As the offseason begins, every team will look at the Seahawks and what they did to get to this point along with how the Patriots were able to go from worst to first. Along with following what the teams did well, teams will look to avoid any mistakes the Patriots and Seahawks made.

Coming out of LSU, the only real knock on Will Campbell was arm length as he measured in below the 34 inch mark at the Combine (32 5/8 Inches) and at his Pro Day (33 Inches). NFL scouts are often scared by arm length, and on Sunday Night, Will Campbell helped shape the 2026 NFL Draft.

Will Campbell struggles will cost all other short-armed offensive tackles

On Sunday Night, Will Campbell struggled mightily for the Patriots, allowing 14 pressures which is the most by any tackle this season. The 29 pressures allowed by Campbell this postseason also marked the most for an individual player.

Next Gen Stats attributed 14 QB Pressures Allowed to Will Campbell in Super Bowl LX - the most pressures allowed by any player in a game this season (including playoffs)@NextGenStats — Jack Andrade (@RealJackAndrade) February 9, 2026

Arm length wasn't the only issue for Will Campbell in this game or this postseason, but it certainly played a part in his struggles. Considering that the Patriots drafted Campbell 4th Overall, there was a massive risk involved with taking Campbell, and now it'll be something every GM across the league takes note of.

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft cycle, we're likely going to see scouts put a heavy emphasis on a players measurables. In a Draft class with tackles like Francis Mauigoa, Caleb Lomu, Spencer Fano, and Kadyn Proctor among others, scouts will have options. Moving forward, it's going to be hard to see a player that fits Campbell's mold going in the Top 10 as teams have all the data they need in this era.