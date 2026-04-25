Will Diego Pavia get drafted? The Vanderbilt star is in jeopardy on Day 3

The NFL Draft is quickly coming to a close as Day 3 is well underway, where players are flying off the board at an absurd rate. While getting drafted isn't the only path into the NFL, hearing your name called during the NFL Draft is a special honor. Among the prospects hoping to hear their name called is Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia.

Over the last two seasons, Diego Pavia has become a household name as he helped the Commodores become a true College Football Playoff contender. While Pavia was more important than any player in this class for their team, NFL teams aren't as high on his future.

Diego Pavia could miss out on NFL Draft with QB slide

Day 3 of the NFL Draft is currently underway, where most of the players picked will hear their names called as the 5th round kicks off. Remaining on the board is Diego Pavia among plenty of other notable names.

As things currently stand, Diego Pavia is trending towards going undrafted, as there's still a ton of quarterbacks on the board. According to ESPN's Draft Rankings at the start of the 5th round, Diego Pavia is the 10th-ranked quarterback still available.

Quarterbacks like Garrett Nussmeier, Taylen Green, Luke Altmyer, and Cole Payton are all still on the board which comes as a surprise in itself.

The biggest knock on Diego Pavia is that he's an undersized quarterback who doesn't have the tools for a team to take him as a "project". Given how long Pavia stayed in college, he's also an older prospect which is another thing NFL teams won't like.

The good news for Diego Pavia is there's still 3 rounds left to go which should give him some chance at getting drafted. It only takes one team to like Pavia for him to hear his name called, but he'll need a serious run on quarterbacks to avoid going undrafted.