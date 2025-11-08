Will ESPN finally return to YouTube TV? College Football Fans anxiously await resolution

After the drama between YouTube TV and ESPN unfolded last weekend, fans who subscribe to YouTube TV were left on the sidelines as ESPN and its affiliated channels were off the platform. Another Saturday has arrived, and there's still a ton of uncertainty as ESPN and YouTube TV haven't reached a deal to this point.

On Friday, things started to look bleak for College Football fans as ESPN and YouTube TV were in a media war. News was leaked that the two sides are still far apart on a deal, while YouTube TV accused ESPN of leaking documents to the press and of "misrepresenting facts".

YouTube response: “Once again, Disney is resorting to their old tactics like leaking documents to the press, negotiating in public through their paid talent and misrepresenting the facts including from the deals they’ve offered and taking credit for our product proposals. Our… https://t.co/ArfTLyEeuv — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 7, 2025

The other sign that a deal may not be reached on Saturday is the fact that ESPN announced rather early that Pat McAfee would be streaming College GameDay live on his Twitter/X and for free in the ESPN app in addition to being available wherever ESPN is currently on the air.

Has ESPN returned to YouTube TV yet?

As of early Saturday Morning, YouTube TV hasn't been able to reach a new deal with Disney and ESPN. The good news for College Football fans is that College GameDay will be streamed for free on the ESPN App and Pat McAfee's Twitter/X if there's no deal by 9:00 AM ET, the fans will miss out on the show. If a deal isn't struck by the afternoon, fans will start to miss watching some of the biggest games of the weekend.

If Disney/ESPN and YouTube TV can't strike a deal, College Football fans will be looking all over for another option to watch the games. FuboTV offers a 1-day free trial, which would mark perfect timing for fans in limbo. Other streaming services like Hulu have live sports, while Sling sells daily and weekend passes.

