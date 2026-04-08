Will Stein dips into Alabama to land Kentucky talented CB recruit

The Kentucky Wildcats are kicking off a new era as the program has finally moved on from Mark Stoops after a few disappointing seasons in a row. After moving on from Mark Stoops, the Wildcats made the great decision to hire Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein to lead the program. In this NIL and Transfer Portal era, coaches have to be all-in on the recruiting trail, and a younger coach is the way to go.

As soon as the Transfer Portal opened, Kentucky started to recruit transfers with a higher level of energy. Will Stein and his staff have done an impressive job in their first recruiting cycle, and the Wildcats are set up for an exciting spring.

Kentucky lands promising CB recruit Miguel Wilson

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Wildcats made a splash on the recruiting trail, picking up a commitment from cornerback recruit Miguel Wilson. The cornerback picked Kentucky over Colorado, Georgia Tech, and NC State among several other Power 4 programs.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 CB Miguel Wilson has Committed to Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 5’10 185 CB from Mobile, AL chose the Wildcats over Colorado, Georgia Tech, and NC State⁰⁰“Long Live IJ”https://t.co/YyzIbk3hp6 pic.twitter.com/2FX2RMpJ5A — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 8, 2026

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Miguel Wilson ranks as the 882nd ranked player in the Country, the 83rd ranked cornerback in the Country, and the 31st ranked player out of Alabama.

While it's still early in this recruiting cycle, Kentucky's class now ranks 42nd in the Country and 12th in the SEC, which is a major improvement over last season's marks of 53rd in the Country and 16th in the SEC.

The hope for Kentucky now heading into the end of the Spring and the start of the Summer, the hope will be that the Wildcats keep the momentum rolling. Will Stein and his staff have positioned Kentucky perfectly to sign a Top 25 class, and if the team can start reeling in some of the elite players they're in contention for, this has a chance to be a thrilling offseason.