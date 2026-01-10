Will Stein makes his biggest splash yet, landing Kentucky elite OT Lance Heard

The Kentucky Wildcats finally made the decision to move on from Mark Stoops at the end of the season, signaling a new era in Lexington. The program made an excellent hire, nabbing Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein to lead this team to what they hope will be a better run in the SEC. When Kentucky hired Will Stein, the consensus was that they needed to be invested on the NIL side for him to succeed.

When Kentucky was the first program to get elite transfer QB Sam Leavitt on campus, it showed that this team wasn't messing around. Kentucky didn't end up landing Sam Leavitt, but they've been incredibly aggressive on the transfer front.

Landing Lance Heard confirms Kentucky's all-in status

On Saturday, Will Stein and Kentucky made their biggest splash yet, landing Tennessee Offensive Tackle Lance Heard.

BREAKING: Tennessee standout transfer OT Lance Heard has committed to Kentucky, his agent tells @On3Sports



He’s the No. 20 Player (No. 2 OT) in the On3 Portal Rankingshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/qrwRV7ICaL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 10, 2026

The Kentucky Wildcats have been big game hunting, and in landing Lance Heard they're making a massive pickup. Lance Heard was the second ranked offensive lineman behind Jacarrius Peak in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal OL Rankings.

The Wildcats are going to be starting a first time starting quarterback next season in Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey. When you start a first time starter in the SEC, you need to ensure he's protected and Will Stein clearly gets that.

Lance Heard joins elite Baylor transfer Coleton Price, the 6th-ranked offensive lineman in the Transfer Portal, as the faces of Kentucky's offensive line rebuild.

After starting his career at LSU behind Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr, Lance Heard spent the last two seasons at Tennessee. This season, Lance Heard was elite in pass protection, allowing just 2 sacks in 479 pass blocking snaps which will ensure that Kenny Minchey doesn't need to worry about pass rushers getting to him from his blindside.