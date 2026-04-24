Wisconsin's family ties finally win out with 4-star QB Jack Sorgi

Luke Fickell heads into 2026 looking to finally prove that Wisconsin made the right decision at first hiring him, and then bringing him back for this season. The Badgers have had the worst luck possible at quarterback under Luke Fickell as he's lost his starting quarterback for significant stretches over the last 3 seasons.

Building up the quarterback room is Luke Fickell's best chance at long term success as the Wisconsin Badgers try to move to a modern offense. The Transfer Portal has been the source of most of Fickell's starting quarterbacks, but winning on the recruiting trail and developing quarterbacks is the best chance at succeeding long-term.

Wisconsin lands 4-star legacy recruit Jack Sorgi

On Friday Morning, the Wisconsin Badgers got incredible news as 4-star quarterback recruit Jack Sorgi committed to Wisconsin.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Jack Sorgi has Committed to Wisconsin, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 205 QB was previously committed to Louisville



“Carry on the legacy, On Wisconsin!”https://t.co/o25IecNv4a pic.twitter.com/ITSeUPic2k — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 24, 2026

Earlier in the recruiting cycle, Jack Sorgi was committed to Louisville, but the Badgers win out in the end barring another commitment flip. Losing Jack Sorgi to Louisville would've been an absolute disaster for the Luke Fickell era.

Jack Sorgi is the son of long-time Wisconsin quarterback Jim Sorgi who played for the Badgers from 2000-2003. During his Wisconsin career, Sorgi set several records before going on to be a 6th round pick to the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Rivals' Recruiting Rankings, Jack Sorgi is the 197th ranked player in the country, the 16th ranked quarterback in the class, and the 3rd ranked player out of Indiana. Sorgi instantly becomes the top ranked recruit in the Badgers' class, and he'll become the key recruiter as Luke Fickell builds out his class.

The Badgers' recruiting class now ranks 18th in the country and 7th in the Big Ten which is a major improvement from where the class finished last season which is a great sign for Luke Fickell's future.