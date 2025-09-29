With Diego Pavia on the field and another legendary villain on the sideline, Bama is doomed

In 2024, the Vanderbilt Commodores pulled off the impossible, shocking the at the time top ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Beating Alabama at Vanderbilt made Diego Pavia a legend for most College Football fans as he called his shot and carried himself thinking he was better than Alabama and then he proved it.

The only town in America where Diego Pavia isn't viewed as a hero is in Tuscaloosa, Alabama as the Commodores star is a villain for pulling off the upset. This weekend, Digeo Pavia's magic will be on full display as the Commodores head to Tuscaloosa ranked and the buzz surrounding this game is enough that College GameDay will make the trip to Tuscaloosa for the Vanderbilt game which was unthinkable.

Diego Pavia isn't the only villain making the trip to Tuscaloosa

When Diego Pavia arrives in Tuscaloosa and takes the field as the villain, there won't be many in attendance in his corner. The Commodores star will however have one person in his corner who's already pulled off the feat of upsetting the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa as Jo

NEW: Johnny Manziel reveals he’ll be on Vanderbilt’s sideline in Tuscaloosa against Alabama👀



Manziel upset the top-ranked Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2012.



(via @NightcapShow_)https://t.co/3VuNpDzE4B pic.twitter.com/GzCQLcBycP — On3 (@On3sports) September 29, 2025

As Pavia looks to do what few have done in recent College Football history, going into Bryant-Denny Stadium looking to escape with a win, Johnny Manziel showing up is the best omen Pavia could have. The two have more likely than not spoken about what it takes to pull off the upset and how to handle the atmosphere which only gives Pavia a better chance.

Just like last season, the Crimson Tide are riding high after an emotional gritty win over Georgia and there's a chance that Alabama once again sleepwalks into this game. Throughout his career, Pavia has proven he has the ability to pull off miracles and adding the magic of Johnny Manziel to the formula could have Alabama on upset watch again.

