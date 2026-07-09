Yahoo just made Saturdays even more addictive for college football fans

Every year, one of the biggest talking point around college football is how the game is slowly starting to resemble the NFL. Whether it was NIL and Revenue Sharing allowing players to get paid, the Transfer Portal creating a market similar to the NFL's free agency, or even a move like expanding the College Football Playoff. As college football becomes more like the NFL, those around the sport are starting to follow suit.

EA Sports brought back it's college football video game series while broadcast partners continue to spend big on broadcasting rights packages to capitalize on the rising popularity. The latest company to jump into the college football landscape is Yahoo with a product almost every fan will get behind.

Yahoo Sports announces College Fantasy Football

Fantasy Football has been massive in sports like the NFL while even fans have dove into MLB, NHL, and NBA leagues. Given how many leagues there are in college football, and just how hard the sport has been to track in the past, college fantasy football has never caught on, especially as brands like ESPN and Yahoo Sports didn't offer the game.

On Thursday, the first step toward building a college fantasy football game with staying power was taken as Yahoo Sports announced they launched the game.

Fantasy Football is going back to school. 📣



College Fantasy Football is now on @Yahoo. Get started now: https://t.co/cUiR5lSVzr pic.twitter.com/zzHBm6zwe8 — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) July 9, 2026

Yahoo previously offered college fantasy football starting in 2018, but discontinued the game after the COVID shortened season.

The biggest changes include that rosters will be bigger than traditional rosters in NFL leagues with 18 players compared to the 15 in the traditional leagues. Fans will also be able to draft a full team offense position, allowing fans to benefit from the offenses that spread the ball around, and score a ton of points without true go-to weapons.

The change that Yahoo is making which may allow this version to catch on more than any of the previous brands to make the jump is limiting the player pool. Before this change, college fantasy football was mostly about finding Non-Power 4 stars, but now much like the NFL version, the game will be more straightforward.

Fans will be able to first dive into the new game on August 3rd when Yahoo Sports opens the platform up to users. The season won't start until Week 1 of the season which makes perfect sense given how few teams play on Week 0.

Yahoo jumping into college fantasy football is a massive win for the sport as it continues to explode in popularity. Fantasy Football at the NFL level has led to far more fans following players that aren't from their favorite teams, and it should only help boost the broadcast viewership. Fans will only have to wait a few more weeks to test the product, but the launch is a major all-around win.