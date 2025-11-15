YouTube TV and ESPN strike last-minute deal just in time for a massive CFB weekend

For the last three weeks, College Football fans have been living in limbo as two of the biggest forces in media clashed. Thursday Night marked three weeks since ESPN was pulled off of YouTube TV during the final moments of the Tulane Vs UTSA game. The dispute didn't come out of nowhere as there were countless warnings, but nobody expected the dispute to last long.

Instead, College Football fans missed two weekends of games, NFL fans missed back-to-back Monday Night Football broadcasts, and College Basketball fans missed the first few games of the season. As Friday Night rolled around, College Football fans with YouTube TV were looking at a third straight weekend without the games.

YouTube TV and ESPN reach long awaited deal saving the weekend

On Friday Night, as fans prepared to watch the ACC clash between Clemson and Louisville, YouTube TV fans finally got the news they were waiting for as Disney and ESPN finally reached a new deal with Google and YouTube TV, giving the fans access to the games back.

BREAKING: Disney and Google agree to new deal, ESPN/ABC returns to YouTube TV🚨https://t.co/c2FtYTCMaj pic.twitter.com/hAMHI24XPQ — On3 (@On3sports) November 15, 2025

The dispute lasting as long as it did was truly insane, as Disney and YouTube TV were always going to reach a new deal that they both benefited from financially. The only people who were actually hurt by the dispute were the fans, as they had to scramble and sign up for new streaming services, and will end up paying more money in the long run as both sides raise their prices.

Getting YouTube TV back ahead of the weekend is great for College Football fans as this slate is going to be incredible. ESPN and ABC will broadcast the three biggest games of the weekend, and fans will now be able to watch the games with their YouTube TV subscriptions rather than scrambling for a new provider.