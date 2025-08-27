YouTube TV and Fox strike deal preventing College Football crisis

For the past several days, College Football fans have been beyond stressed at the hands of two broadcast partners. On Monday, YouTube TV sent an email to it's subscribers informing everyone that they were in the midst of negotiations ahead of their deadline to extend their deal with Wednesday August 27th being the last day of their deal.

"In order to provide you with the best in live sports, news, and entertainment, YouTube TV enters into partnerships with content providers like Fox. Our current agreement with Fox is approaching its renewal date, and we are in active negotiations to continue carrying their content. Our priority is to reach a deal that’s fair for both sides, as well as our subscribers.



‌We want to be transparent about these discussions: if we are unable to reach an agreement with Fox by August 27, 2025, their content may become unavailable. If this happens, this will impact channels like the Fox Broadcast Network, Fox News, and Fox Sports, as well as any Library recordings you have from these channels." YouTube TV Statement

While often times, no one would bat an eye at the ongoing negotiations between the two parties for College Football fans it became a potential nightmare. The potential of Fox being taken off the network scared everyone as the following games could've been affected:

Fox's weekend College Football slate

Buffalo at Minnesota, Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Western Michigan at Michigan State, Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Auburn at Baylor, Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Central Michigan at San José State, Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Texas at Ohio State, Saturday at Noon ET

Old Dominion at Indiana, Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

South Dakota at Iowa State, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Albany at Iowa, Saturday at 6 p.m. ET, FS1

Georgia Southern at Fresno State, Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Utah at UCLA, Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

If YouTube TV subscribers couldn't get access to their week one games it would've ruined the excitement for every fan and it would've reflected terribly on both sides of the negotiation as the fans would end up being the only ones who suffered.

Thankfully, both sides were able to put the pitchforks down and settle on a short term deal with the plan on negotiating a long term deal preventing a potential disaster.

Update: We’ve reached a short-term extension with Fox to prevent disruption to our subscribers while we work on a new agreement. We're committed to advocating on behalf of our members and will keep you posted on our progress. https://t.co/EM5jhU9v5l https://t.co/3haWhOYKZT — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) August 27, 2025

While College Football fans will be relieved to know that they'll be able to watch all of the action, everyone will be waiting on what happens with the long term deal. The most likely case is that YouTube TV caves to the demands of Fox and simply raises prices which would make the consumer the only ones who end up being hurt.

