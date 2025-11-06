YouTube TV’s ESPN blackout puts another great weekend of College Football in jeopardy

A week ago on Thursday Night, College Football fans had to check and make sure their WiFi was working as errors started to show up during the end of the Tulane Vs UTSA game. Instead, it turned out that YouTube TV and ESPN couldn't reach an agreement leading to a blackout. Everyone assumed that this would be resolved by the games on Friday Night if not before College GameDay.

Fast forward a week and YouTube TV subscribers haven't been able to watch College GameDay, an entire weekend of College Football, Monday Night Football, and even elections weren't able to lead to a solution. We're now a week into this dispute with no clear end in sight as neither side has seemingly budged.

The dispute may lead to another wasted College Football weekend

It's now Thursday, and the first set of fanbases may be upset with the fact that a deal hasn't been reached. ESPN is set to broadcast two games on Thursday Night as Georgia Southern faces App State and UTSA takes on South Florida. Considering the fact that USF is in the race for the AAC and the Playoff, it appears that fans may miss out on the action.

Friday Night is far more interesting situation as ESPN has a game with serious College Football Playoff implications. Tulane and Memphis face off as two of the best teams in the AAC and the winner will be in a great place to make the Conference Championship to play for a Playoff bid. According to the Playoff committee, Memphis would be in the Playoff if the season ended today.

If Saturday Morning rolls around and the dispute hasn't ended, College Football fans may lose it on both parties and potentially make a switch. ESPN and it's affiliated channels will broadcast some of the biggest games of the weekend including #7 BYU Vs #8 Texas Tech, #3 Texas A&M Vs #22 Missouri, and LSU Vs #4 Alabama among many others.

The dispute is truly maddening for YouTube TV subscribers as the solution is still going to be prices going up, and the consumers footing the bill. The actions of both parties during this dispute have driven everyone crazy as both sides continue to try and split the fans against the other side rather than fixing the issue.