12 most likely College Football Playoff teams after Week 10: ACC chaos changes everything

Week 10 of the College Football season is in the books, as we're truly in the final stretch of the regular season. This weekend was the total opposite of last weekend, as we saw some truly shocking upsets and big games that shifted the entire race for the College Football Playoff. Each week, we're going to start seeing "elimination games" as teams with 2 losses will start facing off.

This weekend we saw the presumed Top 2 teams in the ACC fall as Miami and Georgia Tech were each upset shifting the entire hope for the Playoff in the conference. One of last season's playoff teams was all, but eliminated from contention on Saturday Night as Tennessee took their 3rd loss.

These 12 teams have the best chance to make the College Football Playoff

Falling out of the race for the Playoff this weekend are the Tulane Green Wave, the Miami Hurricanes, and Georgia Tech. Tulane still has a chance to win the American, but losing to a subpar UTSA team is a massive concern. Miami will need a ton of help to make the Playoff as their chances to win the ACC vanished this weekend. Georgia Tech is still very much in the race, but their style of play makes them highly vulnerable.

After their shocking loss to UAB, everything has played out perfectly for the Memphis Tigers. This weekend, the two last unbeatens in the American lost while Memphis beat USF last weekend to make this a wide open race. The Tigers still have a difficult schedule ahead with games against Tulane and Navy, but they have the talent to win the American to represent the Group of 5 in the College Football Playoff.

The ACC likely becoming a 1 bid league is great news for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they've climbed back into the hunt for the Playoff. The Fighting Irish will need to hope that the USC Trojans keep winning so they have a ranked win while they can't lose another game. Marcus Freeman's team is clearly one of the best in the Country and the committee will certainly be able to look past two losses by a combined 4 points to open the season.

Everything in the ACC is falling perfectly for Virginia as the Cavaliers are the only team left unbeaten in conference play. The Cavaliers haven't been playing their best brand of football, but they also won't face a ranked team the rest of the season. The biggest test will be beating Duke in two weeks, but if the Cavaliers can make the ACC Championship at 11-1, they'll make the Playoff regardless of outcome.

Behren Morton returned from injury and led the Red Raiders to a dominant 43-20 win over Kansas State. This weekend brings the biggest challenge left as Texas Tech needs to beat an undefeated BYU team in order to stay alive in the race for the Big 12. The Red Raiders gave the talent to shutdown BYU, and if they're a true Playoff team they'll win this game.

BYU spent the weekend on the bye before the biggest game of the season against Texas Tech. The Cougars can all, but punch their ticket to the Big 12 Championship this weekend as they'd create even more separation as the only unbeaten team in the Big 12. The Cougars control their own destiny with games remaining against Texas Tech and Cincinnati while they've already proven themselves by beating Utah.

The Oregon Ducks spent the weekend on the bye after their shaky game against a terrible Wisconsin team. Dan Lanning has one of the most talented teams in the Country, and these next few weeks will be key for their hunt for the College Football Playoff. Iowa, Minnesota, USC, and Washington all can challenge this team which will give the Ducks a great chance to ramp up before the Playoff.

Kirby Smart's team isn't as dominant as we've seen in the past, but it's clear that they have something that allows them to win these close games late. The Bulldogs still have 2 ranked games left against Texas and Georgia Tech, but even if they split those games while handling Mississippi State and Charlotte, they'll return to the College Football Playoff where they have the talent an coach to win it all.

The Alabama Crimson Tide spent the weekend on the bye after escaping South Carolina with a win. Kalen DeBoer's team looks far more focused than the team we saw last season and in the season opener which helps their push for the Playoff. The rest of the season is tricky for Alabama as they'll face LSU and Auburn with interim coaches as well as a ranked Oklahoma team.

Beating South Carolina this weekend, all but punched the Ole Miss Rebels' ticket into the College Football Playoff. The Rebels are now 8-1 with games left to play against The Citadel, Florida, and Mississippi State which should see this team finish 11-1 or at worst 10-2. Lane Kiffin's team is red hot, and barring a disaster like we saw last season, he'll finally crack through to the Playoff.

The Texas A&M Aggies spent the weekend on the bye following their blowout victory over the LSU Tigers. At 8-0, heads into a final 4 game stretch where they'll face a Missouri team without Beau Pribula, South Carolina who just fired their OC, Samford, and Texas to close the season. The Aggies only need to go 2-2 over this final 4 game stretch, but with how they're playing it's almost a guarantee they'll make the College Football Playoff.

Curt Cignetti's team continues to demoralize it's opponents as they handled Maryland in a 55-10 blowout. The next three games for Indiana come against three teams who are winless in Big Ten play meaning the Hoosiers likely won't be tested again until postseason play. The Hoosiers have built the resume and all they need to do is avoid being stunned twice down the stretch and they'll return to the College Football Playoff.

The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to cruise through the regular season as they held off an early push by Penn State to move to 8-0 on the season. The next three games for Ohio State come against below .500 teams giving them an easy path to the playoff before the regular season finale against Michigan.