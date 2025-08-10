2025 ACC Football Preview: Can anyone give Clemson a run for their money?

The ACC might not have the top-to-bottom strength of other Power 4 leagues, but it’s far from predictable. Beneath a few clear bottom-dwellers lies a competitive tier of programs ready to make noise — and at the top sits a legitimate national title contender. From favorites to dark horses, I’ll break down each contending team’s outlook, predict their records, forecast the conference title matchup and crown my 2025 ACC champion.

Projecting the ACC's 2025 Season

The Darkhorse:

Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is one of the most intriguing teams in the ACC this season. Projected as a conference favorite in 2024, the Hokies stumbled to a 6–7 finish. This offseason, they retooled the backfield with two talented transfers — Terion Stewart (Bowling Green) and Braydon Bennett (Coastal Carolina) — to replace star RB Bhayshul Tuten. The big question is whether senior QB Kyron Drones can elevate an unproven receiving corps. Defensively, the Hokies could maintain their fierce pass rush, especially with Texas State transfer Ben Bell joining the defensive line.

Favorites

Clemson

Fresh off another ACC title, Clemson enters 2025 as loaded as they’ve ever been under Dabo Swinney — which is saying something. The Tigers return a wealth of talent from last season, headlined their quarterback Cade Klubnik and elite depth at wide receiver and defensive line. Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr., and T.J. Moore form one of the nation’s most dangerous receiving trios. Williams led the team in receptions and yardage in 2024, while Wesco and Moore ranked third and fourth among all freshman receivers nationally — trailing only Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams, widely regarded as the country’s best at the position. In the trenches, T.J. Parker and Peter Woods are already common top-five projections in 2026 NFL mock drafts. The only uncertainty lies in the backfield, where true freshman Gideon Davidson (#5 RB in the 2025 class per 247Sports) is slated to start. But other than that uncertainty, very few teams are stopping the Tigers this fall.

Miami

Carson Beck arrives in Coral Gables with both opportunity and pressure, as the Georgia transfer is tasked with regaining his pre-2024 form while replacing Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Hurricanes lose their top four pass catchers from last season, but retain a strong backfield duo and hope transfers CJ Daniels (LSU) and Tony Johnson (Cincinnati) can provide stability on the perimeter. Up front, Miami boasts star power on the defensive line with Akheem Mesidor and Reuben Bain Jr., while the offensive line remains stout. The secondary underwent a major transfer overhaul, with most incoming players producing at a high level in 2023.

Contenders

Duke

The Blue Devils quietly have one of the top defenses in the conference, led by a lockdown secondary featuring Chandler Rivers and Terry Moore. The question marks come on offense, more specifically at running back and among the transfer wide receivers. Former Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah now steps into the spotlight, tasked with not only elevating Duke’s passing attack but proving he can thrive at the Power Four level.

Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets might be the ACC’s most dangerous under-the-radar team. They return four of their top five tacklers from 2024, and while the defensive line has been reloaded via the portal, defensive tackle Jordan van den Burg remains the anchor in the trenches. Offensively, the attack starts with running back Jamal Haynes, whose 2,003 rushing yards over the past two seasons lead all returning Power Four backs over that span. Weapons like Malik Rutherford and FIU transfer Eric Rivers are essential, but the grit of quarterback Haynes King, one of the nation’s most underrated signal-callers, will ultimately dictate how far this team can go.

Louisville

The Cardinals bring back one of the ACC’s top running back rooms, headlined by Isaac Brown, whose 1,173 rushing yards as a freshman ranked third in the league. A reliable receiving duo of Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy returns as well, but the offensive line’s improvement will be key — especially if Coach Jeff Brohm hopes to unlock the potential of USC transfer quarterback Miller Moss in his system. Defensively, the linebacker corps is a major strength with Stanquan Clark, TJ Quinn and Coastal Carolina transfer Clev Lubin. The secondary, however, is retooling from the portal, which could be a swing factor in Louisville’s push for contention.

SMU

Fresh off a surprise 2024 playoff run, the Mustangs look to keep the momentum rolling with redshirt-junior quarterback Kevin Jennings back at the helm. While the offense takes hits at running back and wide receiver, the return of tight end RJ Maryland — who was highly productive before an October injury — gives Jennings a trusted safety valve. Defensively, SMU boasts one of the nation’s top safety tandems in Isaiah Nwokobia and Ahmaad Moses. With the defensive line reloading, the linebackers and secondary will be tasked with shouldering much of the load.

2025 ACC Record Predictions

1. Clemson (11-1), [7-1]

2. Miami (10-2), [7-1]

3. Georgia Tech (9-3), [6-2]

T4. SMU (8-4), [6-2]

T4. Virginia Tech (8-4), [6-2]

6. Duke (8-4), [5-3]

7. Louisville (8-4), [4-4]

8. NC State (7-5), [5-3]

9. Pitt (7-5), [4-4]

10. Syracuse (6-6), [3-5]

11. Wake Forest (6-6), [3-5]

12. California (5-7), [3-5]

13. Florida State (5-7), [3-5]

14. North Carolina (5-7), [2-6]

15. Virginia (4-8), [2-6]

16. Boston College (4-8), [2-7]

17. Stanford (2-10), [0-8]

ACC Championship Game: Clemson vs Miami

It’s a chalk pick at this time, but these two squads clearly have the most talented rosters in the ACC. What makes this matchup more intriguing is that they won’t see each other in the regular season, making this a fresh and highly anticipated showdown. While Miami’s ceiling is high, Clemson’s continuity, proven infrastructure, and reloaded star power give them a decisive edge. Expect the Tigers' 2025 reload to pay off in convincing fashion.

ACC Champion: Clemson

In the eyes of many, anything short of a conference crown would be a disappointment for the Tigers. With a stacked roster and Dabo still running the show, Clemson doesn't just enter this season as the ACC favorite, but one of the leading contenders to win it all in 2025.

