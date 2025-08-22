2025 Big Ten Football Preview: James Franklin looks to dethrone the Buckeyes

The Big Ten enters 2025 with one burning question: can it deliver a third straight national champion? With a combination blueblood powerhouses and rising programs, this season feels rather unpredictable. Will sophomores Dylan Raiola and Demond Williams Jr. take the kind of leaps that shake up the national picture? Could transfers like Fernando Mendoza, Nico Iamaleava, and Dante Moore swing their teams into contention? And most intriguingly, will Penn State’s loaded roster finally break through—or will Ohio State, fresh off its 2024 title run, reload and remind the league who sets the standard? In this preview, I’ll share my predictions for each team’s record, the Big Ten Championship game and the eventual league winner.

2025 Big Ten Record Predictions

1. Penn State (11-1), [8-1]

2. Ohio State (10-2), [8-1]

3. Oregon (10-2), [7-2]

4. Indiana (10-2), [7-2]

5. Michigan (9-3), [7-2]

6. Nebraska (9-3), [6-3]

7. Washington (9-3), [6-3]

8. Illinois (9-3), [6-3]

9. USC (8-4), [5-4]

10. Rutgers (7-5), [4-5]

11. Minnesota (7-5), [4-5]

12. Iowa (5-7), [3-6]

13. Maryland (5-7), [2-7]

14. Michigan State (5-7), [2-7]

15. Wisconsin (4-8), [2-7]

16. UCLA (4-8), [2-7]

17. Northwestern (3-9), [1-8]

18. Purdue (2-10), [0-9]

Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State vs Penn State

The weight of the moment would be enormous for Penn State, especially if Ohio State takes the regular-season matchup on November 1. The Buckeyes may have more dynamic offensive playmakers, but I believe the Nittany Lions finally find their rhythm from the transfer receivers, allowing Drew Allar to act as a game manager instead of forcing plays.

A major X-factor will be how offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki deploys the elite backfield tandem of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen—not just on the ground, but as consistent threats in the passing game to keep Ohio State’s defense off balance. On the other side, Penn State’s defensive front, anchored by Dani Dennis-Sutton and Zane Durant, has the talent to neutralize the Buckeyes’ rushing attack and pressure Julian Sayin into mistakes. Despite the star power surrounding him, Sayin’s inexperience shows under the bright lights. The Nittany Lions flip the script and defeat Ohio State for the first time since 2016 to claim the Big Ten title.

Big Ten Champion: Penn State

In a similar manner, 2016 was the last time the Nittany Lions stood atop the Big Ten. Back then, the title wasn’t enough to push them into the four-team playoff. But in 2025, with a deeper roster and a signature win over the Buckeyes, Penn State would be a lock for the postseason and ride that momentum into a legitimate national championship run.

