2025 Big Ten Media Days Primer: Dates, Times, and Storylines to follow

On Tuesday Afternoon, the Big Ten heads west to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Conference's annual media days event. The Big Ten is riding the highest it's ever been, winning the last two National Championships while quietly dominating the recruiting and transfer portal with NIL making them an equal to the SEC.

This season, the Big Ten will look to win its third straight National Championship, and during the three-day Media Days event, we'll get a look at several teams with a great chance to win the Title. Heading into the Big Ten Media Days, the following are the biggest storylines to follow, when each program will speak, and who will be representing each team.

Three storylines to follow at Big Ten Media Days

1. Will a punishment come down on Michigan before Thursday?

The NCAA could come down with a decision as to whether or not the Michigan Wolverines face further punishment for their sign-stealing scandal. If a decision, good or bad, comes down before Sherrone Moore takes the stage, it will take over Big Ten Media Days. A decision is expected before the 2025 season, but no clear timetable has been set. If the NCAA wants to slam Michigan, revealing the decision before Moore speaks would only cause more chaos.

2. Does Ryan Day speak to his struggles against Michigan?

The Ohio State Buckeyes' biggest issue has come at the end of every regular season when they face off against Michigan. The Wolverines have dominated the rivalry in the Ryan Day era, and it's pretty well known how much the struggles have haunted Ryan Day. The issues will be brought up during the event, but Ryan Day will either address that he needs to change how he approaches the game, or he will brush it off, which will tell a ton about this rivalry.

3. How will James Franklin flip his reputation in big games?

The narrative under James Franklin's leadership has been that Penn State can win every game they're expected to, but the moment a big game takes place, they'll fold. This season, Penn State may have its best roster of the James Franklin era, and compared to their rivals, this has to be the year that the Nittany Lions. If James Franklin can't figure out how to win a big game this season, he truly may never get it done at Penn State.

Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days schedule:

Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti will kick off the Conference's Media Days with his opening statements at 3:00 PM Eastern. This has been a busy offseason for the Big Ten, and Tony Petitti and his stance on how the College Football Playoff should expand will be one of the biggest talking points of the week.

Bret Bielema will be the first coach to speak at the event when he takes the podium at 3:30 PM, which will certainly bring some incredible moments. Coming off an impressive season, Illinois is a College Football Playoff contender, bringing QB Luke Altmyer, OL J.C. Davis, and DB Xavier Scott to talk about their team.

Greg Schiano will follow Bret Bielema at 3:45 PM as the Scarlet Knights come off of back-to-back 7-6 seasons. The longtime Rutgers Head Coach will be joined by QB Athan Kaliakmanis, WR Ian Strong, and LB Daniel Djabome. Kaliakmanis impressed in his first season at Rutgers, and continuity in the system should help him take the next step.

At 4:00 PM, Curt Cignetti will take the stage, and among the many things he showed in his first season at Indiana was the fact that he's not afraid to speak his mind. Transfer Quarterback Fernando Mendoza won't be in attendance, but elite receiver Elijah Surratt, LB Aiden Fisher, and DL Mikali Kamara will all represent the Hoosiers.

Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins will follow Indiana at 4:15 PM, heading into a massive season for the Terps' Head Coach. The most successful seasons for Locksley came with Taulia Tagovailoa, and the veteran coach will need to prove he can win without him. In attendance for Maryland will be OL Isaiah Wright, DB Jalen Huskey, and LB Daniel Wingate.

Matt Rhule will be next to the podium at 4:30 PM, which should provide for some electric moments as he's never been afraid to speak his mind to the media. Star QB Dylan Raiola, S DeShon Singleton, and OL Henry Lutovsky will all be in attendance as the Huskers look to make a jump this season.

Closing out Tuesday's Media Day session will be the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes. When Ryan Day takes the stage at 4:45 PM, he'll be asked a ton of questions about looking to repeat as National Champions, the level of roster turnover this team went through, and of course, his struggles in The Game. Ryan Day will be joined by arguably the two best players in the Country, Caleb Downs and Jeremiah Smith, along with Linebacker Sonny Styles.

Wednesday's Big Ten Media Days Schedule:

The second day of Big Ten Media Days begins on Wednesday, when Minnesota Head Coach PJ Fleck takes the stage at 3:30 PM Eastern. The Golden Gophers could have an exciting season this year, and the three stars in Koi Perich, Anthony Smith, and Darius Taylor will all be in attendance to talk about the team.

At 3:45 PM, Northwestern Head Coach David Braun will take the stage coming off of a 4-8 season. The Wildcats showed a ton of promise when Braun took over and this season, he'll look to get the team closer to the 8-5 team they were in 2023. RB Joseph Himon II, DL Anthony Smith, and transfer quarterback Preston Stone will be in attendance to help lead the turnaround.

Following David Braun is another Head Coach looking to flip the script after a down season is Wisconsin Head Coach Luke Fickell. Last season, the Badgers took a step back with a 5-7 season and Fickell will look to get the Badgers closer to the top tier in the Big Ten. Joining Fickell in Las Vegas are transfer QB Billy Edwards Jr, CB Ricardo Hallman, and C Jake Renfro.

Coming off a Big Ten Championship and a run to the College Football Playoff, Dan Lanning takes the stage at 4:15 PM ET. The Oregon Ducks underwent a ton of change this offseason, losing a ton of talent, headlined by Dillon Gabriel, to the NFL Draft. The big question everyone will be waiting for Dan Lanning to answer is where he sees the wide receiver room progressing after Evan Stewart's serious injury.

Heading into his second season as Washington's Head Coach, Jedd Fisch follows up Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks at 4:30 PM ET. The Huskies bring an exciting trio of players to Las Vegas in exciting young quarterback Demond Williams Jr, explosive back Jonah Coleman, and DB Ephesians Prysock. It'll be exciting to hear Jedd Fisch speak about his team as this group has a chance to be the surprise team in the Big Ten.

Closing out Day 2 of Big Ten Media Days at 4:45 PM ET is James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions. There isn't an official Big Ten preseason poll but, the Nittany Lions were named the favorite to win the Conference in the poll conducted by Cleveland.com. This season has to be the year for James Franklin and the program as they have arguably the best roster in the Country. James Franklin will be joined by QB Drew Allar, OL Nick Dawkins, and S Zakee Wheatley.

Thursday's Big Ten Media Days Schedule:

On Thursday, the third and final day of the Big Ten's Media Days begins with Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz taking the stage at 3:30 PM Eastern. In perfect Iowa fashion, the Hawkeyes won't bring a single player at an offensive skill position, bringing OL Logan Jones, DL Ethan Hurkett, and DB Koen Entringer.

At 3:45 PM, Barry Odom will take the stage for the first time as the Head Coach of the Purdue Boilermakers. This offseason was a year filled with turnover all over the roster, but Odom brings with him two returning players in DE CJ Madden and RB Devin Mockobee, along with DB Tony Grimes, who followed Odom from UNLV.

When UCLA takes the stage at 4:00 PM, DeShaun Foster won't be the focus for the team despite being the Head Coach of the Bruins. This will be the media's first chance to speak with Nico Iamaleava about his NIL fueled departure from Tennessee, which will give everyone more insight into his side of the story.

Michigan State takes the stage at 4:15 PM, heading into the second season of the Jonathan Smith era. Smith is making an interesting decision in not bringing QB Aidan Chiles to Media Days but, he'll bring WR Nick Marsh, LB Jordan Hall, and OT Stanton Ramil.

Lincoln Riley follows Michigan State up at 4:30 PM as the USC Trojans head into an important season for the 4th year Head Coach. WR Makai Lemon, OL Elijah Paige, and S Kamari Ramsey join their head coach, but Jayden Maiava's not making the trip could signal that a decision hasn't been made heading into the season.

Closing out Big Ten Media Days are the Michigan Wolverines, led by Head Coach Sherrone Moore, who'll take the stage at 4:45 PM. The NCAA has yet to make a decision on whether or not the Wolverines will receive additional punishment for the sign-stealing scandal, which may become a big topic this week. The Wolverines will bring utility player Max Bredeson, DE Derrick Moore, and LB Ernest Hausmann.

How to watch the Big Ten Media Days

The Big Ten Media Days will be broadcast live on The Big Ten Networks as well as streamed on the Fox Sports App. Each session begins at 3:00 PM Eastern Time running through 5:00 PM Eastern Time live from Las Vegas, Nevada.

